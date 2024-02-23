‘This is illegal’: New York officials react to Nassau County transgender athletic ban

NEW YORK (PIX11) — “This is illegal.” That’s the response from the New York Civil Liberties Union following Nassau County’s new Executive Order that prohibits transgender women from playing on all female sports teams at county-run facilities.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman said under the rule, the county will deny county permits to teams that list themselves as “all-female” but “allow biological males to play.”

“We are considering all legal options to stop this and we are confident that others are as well, so it would be a matter of getting a court to potentially strike it down.” Bobby Hodgson, the NYCLU Director of LGBTQ Rights Litigation, told PIX11 News. “New York State Law prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity and expression, and this is an Executive Order that discriminates on its face on the basis of gender identity and expression. This targets trans New Yorkers.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement that said,

“There is nothing lower than trying to score cheap political points by putting a target on the backs of some of our state’s most vulnerable children. Now that the Nassau GOP’s fearmongering on immigration failed in NY-3, they’re resorting to a new divisive culture war attack: bullying trans kids. We’re proud New York has some of the nation’s strongest protections for the LGBTQ+ community, and my Administration is committed to enforcing these laws.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement:

“This executive order is transphobic and deeply dangerous. In New York, we have laws that protect our beautifully diverse communities from hate and discrimination of any and every kind. My office is charged with enforcing and upholding those laws, and we stand up to those who violate them and trespass on the rights of marginalized communities. We are reviewing our legal options.”

A spokesman for County Executive Bruce Blakeman told PIX11 News the Executive Order is legal and they reviewed it with the County Attorney.

NYSPHSAA, the New York State Public High School Association, issued a statement saying it continues to advise its member schools to place students on teams that most appropriately align with the student’s gender identity. 768 High Schools are part of the association.

