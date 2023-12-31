Illegally ridden e-scooters account for most casualties

It is currently illegal to ride a privately bought e-scooter in any public place, including on roads and pavements - YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Illegally ridden electric scooters are responsible for more than half of the casualties claimed by the two-wheeled vehicles, new data reveals.

The findings have sparked calls by road safety campaigners for an urgent crackdown on the “wild west misuse” of the electrically powered vehicles.

E-scooters on UK roads can be split into two groups: those that are part of rental schemes and those bought privately.

While it is legal for an individual to hire and ride a rental scooter, it is currently illegal to ride a privately bought e-scooter in any public place, including on roads and pavements. This includes trial zones.

Bans are rarely enforced and it is legal to buy scooters from retailers, however, with an estimated 750,000 private scooters in use across the UK.

Department for Transport (DfT) figures released last month found that out of the 1,080 casualties caused by e-scooter collisions in the 12 months up to June 2023, 556 were caused by private rental scooters being used outside designated trial areas.

The figures also show that 524 collisions happened within the trial zone but this figure includes 68 private scooter crashes in these zones, and 337 incidents where the type of vehicle was unknown.

IAM RoadSmart director of policy and standards Nicholas Lyes said: “Shockingly, more than half of all casualties involving e-scooter users are outside of trial areas, which demonstrates the ‘wild west’ nature of misuse that is happening on our roads and pavements.

“The government needs to urgently bring forward legislation on private e-scooters which must include minimum type approval device standards, speed limiters and proposals for riders to have a minimum level of competency prior to using these devices on the road.”

The findings come as research by the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) earlier this year found that of the 31 collisions that have resulted in fatalities, 27 were linked to illegal private vehicles.

In the 12 months up to June 2023, there were seven fatalities involving e-scooters, this was down from 11 last year. PACTS suggested that all but one of these deaths involved an illegal private scooter.

Of the 1,355 e-scooter-related casualties recorded last year, 1,077 resulted in injuries to e-scooter users. However, 181 involved pedestrians, including 50 where the injuries were serious.

In the 12 months up to June 2023, there were seven fatalities involving e-scooters, this was down from 11 last year - CANETTI/ISTOCKPHOTO

The Telegraph spoke to Lucinda Stafford-Deitsch, 66, who broke her elbow earlier this year after she was hit by an illegal e-scooter that failed to stop at a red light in Kensington.

The incident resulted in Ms Stafford-Deitsch having to have surgery and go to physio twice a week. She has also had periods where she hasn’t been able to cook, drive or look after her grandchildren.

She told The Telegraph: “There has to be more education that these private scooters are illegal and the police need to take more action to stop these riders, but they just don’t stop them. I think e-scooters should just be banned outright.”

“Interestingly, when I was in A&E, the nurses said to me that they were fed up with the number of injuries caused by bicyclists and scooters either to each other or to pedestrians.”

Jamie Hassall, executive director at PACTS, said: “Since 2019 deaths involving e-scooters are going up year on year and most are related to the illegal use of them. The youngest person who died was a 12-year-old rider, the oldest rider was 75.”

The safety charity has recommended a number of regulations to be brought in if private scooters are made legal, including speed limits of 12.5mph, mandatory audible devices and a 16-year-old rider age limit.

Mr Hassall said: “PACTS would encourage coroners to use their powers and write to the government echoing our recommendations regarding e-scooters.

“We would also recommend to parents not to allow children to use them illegally and for Highway Authorities to provide segregated routes for different types of road users to remove or reduce conflict.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “It remains illegal to ride private e-scooters on roads, cycle lanes or pavements, and those in breach can face an unlimited fine and disqualification from using them.

“Safety is our top priority and we have extended the e-scooter trials taking place to gather further evidence. We also intend to consult in due course on possible regulations for e-scooter use in the future, including minimum rider ages and maximum speeds.”