Illini Central closes for police probe amid multiple school threats of guns, violence

The holiday season has been very stressful at Illini Central School District 189 in Mason City, Ill., this week.

As students are preparing for finals and looking forward to break, school threats of guns and violence have occurred across multiple days, forcing school closings for police investigation.

Peoria, Ill.: Historic hotel being torn down after decades of disrepair

According to a Facebook post on Monday, Dec. 18, Illini Central put the grade school on lockdown at dismissal when a caller indicated he had a gun and "wanted to inflict harm" at the school.

The caller indicated he was on campus but not in the building, leading to a shelter-in-place for students and staff while police searched the premises.

After no threat was found, students were released and school to continue as scheduled. A police presence was established at the schools for protection.

The threats of violence didn't stop on Monday afternoon.

Another Facebook post from the school Tuesday, Dec. 19, revealed the caller stuck again but this time during a Google Meets livestream meeting held Tuesday evening.

During the Illini Central boys basketball game, a person joined the meeting and made multiple threats of violence against the school, prompting the game to be suspended and the school evacuated. Police were on the scene.

Illini Central schools have been closed Wednesday, Dec. 20, for an investigation into the ongoing threats, with the exception of Hammitt, High Roads, Menta and Schramm schools. Transportation is still provided for these schools.

As for final exams slated for Wednesday, the tests will be taken on Thursday, Jan. 4, and the second semester will begin Friday, Jan. 5.

The school is expected to release more information later Wednesday.

Stores open on Christmas: What grocery stores are open Christmas Day 2023? Walgreens − yes; Kroger, Walmart − no.

Illinois law against school threats

According to Illinois Compiled Statutes, the law in 720 ILCS 5/26-1 Section states a person commits disorderly conduct punishable by law when:

Article 26, Section 1a.3.5: "Transmits or causes to be transmitted in any manner a threat of destruction of a school building or school property, or a threat of violence, death, or bodily harm directed against persons at a school, school function, or school event, whether or not school is in session."

This crime is declared a Class 4 felony in section 1b. Illinois law limits a prison sentence for this violation to 1-3 years and can include fines up to $25,000.

Furthermore, sections 1c and 1e stipulate additional punishment for a conviction of this type of disorderly conduct. Community service between 30 and 120 days is required where available and required supervision will be conditional upon community service performance.

In 1e, a conviction under 1a.3.5 allows the judge to impose reasonable reimbursement to the public agencies for any emergency response involved up to $10,000 unless the person convicted is found indigent.

This story will be updated.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois school closes amid multiple school threats of guns, violence