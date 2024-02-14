Illinois has $5B in unclaimed property. Does any of it belong to you? Here's how to check

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs returned nearly $276 million in unclaimed property in 2023, bringing Frerichs' total since taking office in 2015 to more than $1.9 billion.

And the state still is holding more than $5 billion in unclaimed property.

Here's what you need to know find out if the state has anything with your name on it.

What is unclaimed property?

The Illinois State Treasurer's Office defines unclaimed property as any "accounts and other financial instruments" that have gone dormant for a specified period of time based on property type. That might include:

Checking and savings accounts

Uncashed wage and payroll checks

Uncashed stock dividends

Stock certificates

Insurance payments

Utility deposits

Credit balances

Refund checks

Money orders

Traveler's checks

Court deposits

Uncashed death benefit checks and life insurance proceeds

Unclaimed property does not include real estate or vehicles.

What does the state do with unclaimed property?

The State Treasurer’s Office returned nearly $17.2 million in missing money in January alone. The total includes more than $15.7 million in cash and interest and more than $1.4 million in stock value. All told, 25,434 claims were paid.

Last year, Illinois’ missing money program — also known as I-CASH — processed 314,154 claims.

What is I-CASH?

I-CASH is one of the state’s oldest consumer protection initiatives. The State Treasurer is tasked withsafeguarding unclaimed property, such as the contents of overlooked safe deposit boxes, unpaid lifeinsurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.

How are the properties being returned?

During the fall, the State Treasurer’s Office mailed letters to more than 140,000 people through theEnhanced Money Match program, which leverages data already collected by the state and crossmatches itwith the Treasurer’s unclaimed property database. All recipients had to do was check their mail and cash the check.

How can I check to see if I have any unclaimed property?

You can check icash.illinoistreasurer.gov to see if missing money is waiting for you. The State Treasurer’s Office recommends people check for missing money at least twice each year. An estimated one-in-four people in Illinois find unclaimed property and the average claim is $1,000.

I was on the I-CASH website and a I saw a relative's name

State Treasure Michael Frerichs has added a Friends and Family “share” feature. When visitors to the I-CASH website come across the name of someone they know, they can select the “share” icon and provide the email address oftheir friend or relative. Frerichs’ office then will notify the individual by sending an email that mentions themissing money, along with the name of the friend or relative who spotted it. Then, that individual can startthe process of retrieving it.

Is there a deadline for making a claim?

No. Claims can be filed anytime since unclaimed property is kept in a custodial capacity until it's claimed.

Is there a lot of unclaimed property from my county?

In Winnebago County, $68,662,783, has gone unclaimed. Stephenson County, $10,000,3007; Ogle County, $8,172,767; and Boone County $7,900,058.

How do I find unclaimed property from other states?

If you think you might have unclaimed assets from other states, visit missingmoney.com to conduct a wider search.

Chris Green is a Rockford Register Star general assignment reporter. He can be reached at 815-987-1241, via email at cgreen@rrstar.com and Twitter @chrisfgreen.

