Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman on Terrence Shannon Jr. allegations, suspension: "In moments like this, we have to understand that basketball must take a back seat"

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman spoke for the first time publicly about Terrence Shannon Jr.'s arrest following a rape charge in Kansas, suspension from all team activities moving forward and what's next during a press conference at State Farm Center before the Illini faced Fairleigh Dickinson Friday night. During his 35 minutes at the podium, Whitman detailed the timeline of events leading up to Shannon Jr. turning himself in to authorities in Douglas County, Kansas on Thursday.

