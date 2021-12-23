Illinois bars state pensions from owning Unilever over Israel

A Ben & Jerry's ice-cream delivery truck is seen at their factory in Be'er Tuvia, Israel
Ross Kerber
·1 min read

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON (Reuters) - An Illinois board overseeing state employee pension funds on Wednesday voted to bar funds from holding Unilever PLC shares due to sales limits by the company's Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand in Israel, joining at least five other U.S. states moving to restrict the stock.

A representative for the Illinois Investment Policy Board said it voted 7-0 at a meeting on Wednesday "to add Unilever to its prohibited entity list," following similar moves by other states including New York and New Jersey.

An exact value of Unilever shares that state funds must now sell, if they own them, was not immediately available. Members of the board include representatives of Illinois teachers and university retirement systems and the Illinois State Board of Investment, who did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday evening.

Unilever representatives did not immediately respond to questions.

Like other states Illinois law bars investments in companies that boycott Israel. Ben & Jerry's moved in July to end a license for its ice cream to be sold in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, saying sales there were "inconsistent with its values." Most countries consider Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land to be illegal. Israel disputes this.

Unilever had said the decision was made by Ben & Jerry's independent social mission board and said it does not support efforts to boycott or isolate Israel, where it employs nearly 2,000 people.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats confront rising retirements as difficult year ends

    House Democrats are facing a growing wave of retirements as they close out 2021 and enter what's expected to be a challenging midterm election year. The string of retirement announcements in recent days cap off what's already been a demoralizing end to Democrats' first year in power of Washington since Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) declared he couldn't support the party's social spending and climate package. More retirement announcements are likely...

  • 2 Growth REITs I'd Buy Right Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often thought of as relatively conservative stocks that offer dividend income ahead of stock price growth. Here's why Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) seem poised to see their share price rise as they continue to steadily pay out a decent yield. Digital Realty Trust is a major player in a very essential business that shows no signs of slowing down.

  • Movies returned in a big way in 2021 — here are the winners and losers

    Marvel ruled. Prestige dramas flopped. Here's what we learned as Hollywood tried to mount a coronavirus comeback.

  • What is Christmas? Siri knows more than some believers | Terry Mattingly

    "Lots of people celebrate Christmas, but some have no interest in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ."

  • Roth IRA Calculator: 2021 and 2022 Contribution Limits

    The primary factors for determining your contribution limit are your filing status and modified adjusted gross income (MAGI), which is your income after considering certain allowable deductions and tax penalties. Contributions to a Roth account are made post-tax, but all earnings grow tax-free. Also, contributions to Roth IRAs are limited and can be reduced or phased out, depending on your annual income.

  • Christmas parades from around Gaston County

    Christmas parades from around Gaston County

  • Sentences, jury trials and guilty pleas: A look back at 2021's Eastern Conn. court cases

    After a COVID-19 pause, Eastern CT courts were back to full operations this year with several high-profile criminal cases

  • Defense Dept staff test positive for COVID after base tour

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Seven U.S. Department of Defense staff who traveled to Hawaii last week for an official trip have tested positive for COVID-19, the Pentagon said on Thursday. The staff were in Honolulu as part of Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks' visit to the United States Indo-Pacific Command, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. Hicks tested negative.

  • 'Forgotten victims': Families of incarcerated loved ones long for holiday cheer

    What does holiday cheer look like for the incarcerated and their families?

  • Zambia to introduce COVID-19 booster jabs next week

    Zambia will introduce COVID-19 booster vaccines as it battles the respiratory disease which has infected over 200,000 people and killed more than 3,000, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said on Thursday. The southern African nation also plans to start vaccinating children agred 12-17, who until now have not been elegible for the COVID-19 jab, Masebo said at a media briefing. "Zambia will begin to administer the booster vaccines for COVID-19 commencing on 27th December, 2021," Masebo said.

  • Why is Wisconsin a great state for great sausage? (Hint: it's more than just German heritage)

    A master meat crafter program is among the reasons Wisconsin sausage makers win so many awards. But don't overlook camaraderie as a key ingredient.

  • Omicron surge prompts curfew for Spain's Catalonia and more tests for Madrid

    The northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia won court approval for a night curfew on Thursday as Madrid pledged to distribute millions more test kits to tackle the Omicron variant that is driving up infections and overshadowing Christmas. Spain lifted most restrictions over the summer thanks to a high vaccination rate that suppressed infection but Omicron's arrival has sent daily infections soaring to a record 60,000 on Wednesday, prompting some regions to clamp down again. Adopting the hardest line since Spain emerged from a state of emergency in May, Catalonia, which surrounds the city of Barcelona, will ban residents from leaving their homes between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. from Thursday night, while other regions took a less stringent approach.

  • Opinion: Have yourself a merry Jewish Christmas

    Exhausted by traffic, COVID risk, politics with family and family politics? Adopt the most relaxed December holiday: Jewish Christmas.

  • Tech billionaire resigns from Mormon church and donates $600,000 to LGBTQ+ group

    A billionaire from Utah announced he's officially resigning this week from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and pledged to donate $600,000 to an LGBTQ advocacy group, the Salt Lake Tribune first reported.Why it matters: The letter, dated Dec. 23, is a rare public criticism of the church by a high-profile figure. Tech executive Jeff Green wrote: "I believe the Mormon Church has hindered global progress in women’s rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights."Get mark

  • Woman pleads guilty in assault of flight attendant

    A woman in California pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge related to a brawl on a Southwest Airlines flight that made headlines earlier this year.Vyvianna Quinonez, who lives in Sacramento, Calif., pleaded guilty to interfering with a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in a San Diego federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California. During a flight from Sacramento to San Diego in May, the 28-...

  • White House Press Secretary expresses regret over answer on free COVID testing

    Ahead of President Biden’s announcement Tuesday of a new plan to distribute 500 million free COVID-19 tests to Americans in January, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed her own dismissive response to the idea of such a proposal just two weeks earlier.

  • What to Do if You Contribute Too Much to Your Roth IRA

    If you discover that you've contributed too much money to your Roth IRA, there are ways to fix the problem and avoid tax penalties.

  • U.S. authorizes some transactions with Taliban to keep aid flowing to Afghanistan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States formally exempted on Wednesday U.S. and U.N. officials doing permitted business with the Taliban from U.S. sanctions to try to maintain the flow of aid to Afghanistan as it sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis. It was unclear, however, whether the move would pave the way for proposed U.N. payments of some $6 million to the Islamists for security. Reuters on Tuesday exclusively reported a U.N. plan to subsidize next year the monthly wages of Taliban-run Interior Ministry personnel who guard U.N. facilities and to pay them monthly food allowances, a proposal that raised questions about whether the payments would violate U.S. sanctions.

  • ‘One of the best tax-saving deals ever’ and 3 other ways to earn tax-free income

    There are still ways to earn tax-free income. Roth IRAs have two big tax advantages. Unlike withdrawals from traditional IRAs, qualified Roth IRA withdrawals are federal-income-tax-free (and usually state-income-tax-free too).

  • GSK-Vir antibody COVID-19 therapy to be tested in large UK study

    The RECOVERY trial will test sotrovimab as the Omicron variant spreads, its website said, with an "urgent need to evaluate alternative therapies." The new strain, first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong, has worried researchers as the large number of mutations it has will help the virus spread faster and evade the protection offered by shots and therapies currently in use. Laboratory studies have shown that sotrovimab is effective against all mutations of Omicron, GSK said this month, citing new data from early-stage studies.