Illinois becomes first U.S. state to require Asian-American history in schools

Nathan Layne
·2 min read

By Nathan Layne

(Reuters) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill on Friday requiring public schools to teach Asian-American history, the first such step by a U.S. state amid rising concerns about violence against people of Asian descent.

The bill mandates the teaching of a unit of Asian-American history in public elementary and high schools starting in the 2022-2023 school year.

"We are setting a new standard for what it means to truly reckon with our history," said Pritzker, who signed the legislation into law at a high school in Skokie, a suburb of Chicago.

Educating children about the contributions of Asian Americans in U.S. history would help curb the proliferation of false stereotypes and discrimination, the Democrat governor said.

Led by advocacy group Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Chicago, supporters had been promoting the bill since early 2020. But it gained traction in the state legislature following the deadly attacks on Asian women in the Atlanta area in March.

Many Asian communities have been on edge amid a wave of violent incidents targeting them following lockdowns to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act says the curriculum should include teaching of the efforts made by Asian Americans to advance civil rights, as well as their contributions to the arts and sciences and to the economic and cultural development of the country.

Grace Pai, Executive Director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Chicago, said the bill would benefit the more than 100,000 Asian American students from kindergarten through high school in Illinois.

"So many students don't get a chance to learn about the contributions of their communities or the migration stories of their families, contributing to feelings of being 'othered'," Pai said in a statement.

(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Illinois mandates Asian American history in public schools with law experts say is first of its kind

    Public schools in Illinois will be required to teach a unit of Asian American history under a new law education experts say is the first of its kind.

  • IL becomes 1st state to require Asian American history

    Illinois became the first state in the nation to require the teaching of Asian American History Friday morning.

  • Central European leaders worry over Afghan migration 'wave'

    Central European leaders on Friday voiced concern over what they said was a potential migration rush from Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO forces pull out from that country. Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Morawiecki said a NATO troop withdrawal from Afghanistan could trigger a migration influx into Europe, on top of a steady stream of migrant arrivals from Africa.

  • UN approves extension of aid from Turkey to rebel-held Syria

    The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to extend the delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria for six months with another six months virtually guaranteed after a U.S.-Russia deal, an agreement the U.N. said will provide lifesaving aid to over 3.4 million people in desperate need of food and other assistance. The issue of aid to northwest Idlib has been a top priority for the U.S. administration and President Joe Biden raised it at his summit last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield traveled to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing in Turkey in early June to spotlight the importance of keeping it open.

  • Oil ends sharply higher, trimming weekly drop as OPEC worries linger

    Oil futures end sharply higher Friday, extending a bounce from the previous session triggered by a sharp fall in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, but fail to erase a weekly loss as a spat over OPEC production levels remains unresolved.

  • Megan Fox on new movie 'Till Death,' and what it was like being chained to a 'grown, naked man'

    Megan Fox talks to Yahoo Entertainment about her new movie, Till Death, which follows Fox, who plays a woman who wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband after a romantic evening.

  • Video shows moment Kentucky police rescue girl, 6, after abduction

    The girl was not harmed in the July 2 incident in Louisville. The suspect has been charged with kidnapping.

  • Israel demolishes family home of suspected Palestinian attacker

    TURMUS AYYA, West Bank (Reuters) -Israel drew U.S. criticism on Thursday when it destroyed the family home of a Palestinian-American accused of involvement in a shooting that killed an Israeli and wounded two others in the occupied West Bank. Muntasir Shalabi was indicted in an Israeli military court over the attack in May near the city of Nablus in which student Yehuda Guetta was shot dead. After an appeal in an Israeli court by Shalabi's family against the demolition was unsuccessful, the military said, the villa in Turmus Ayya, a village in which many Palestinian-Americans live, was levelled in a controlled explosion.

  • Nearly 600 rescued migrants disembark from charity boat in Italy

    Hundreds of migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean disembarked on Friday in the southern Italian town of Augusta, in Sicily, after Rome-based maritime authorities agreed to give their ship a port. The Ocean Viking vessel, operated by SOS Mediterranee, carried 572 people, including around 180 minors, after picking them up in six separate operations in Maltese and Libyan search and rescue areas, the European NGO said. After asking the European Union to find a safe port for the migrants, the group said the situation onboard was deteriorating due to tension and exhaustion among those rescued.

  • House Republican group aims to shift party's views on climate change

    Despite the overwhelming scientific evidence, some Republicans are still denying the realities of the warming climate. Last month, Utah Representative John Curtis announced he was forming the Conservative Climate Caucus in an effort to educate fellow members of his party. New York Times climate reporter Lisa Friedman joins CBSN to discuss how the debate over climate action is evolving.

  • Biden touts his progressive policies in latest infrastructure pitch in Illinois

    President Biden sought to assure Americans on Wednesday that the bipartisan framework of his infrastructure plan, while pared down, still addresses several progressive investments such as lowering childcare costs and expanding schooling.

  • Biden and Democrats can't hide electoral jitters over rising crime rates

    President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders around the country are grappling with rising crime rates before the 2022 midterm elections, a cycle likely to be complicated by an issue that mixes voters' safety with race relations.

  • Hunter who shot and killed teen watching sunset is going to prison, PA official says

    “There is no recovering from this,” the teenager’s father said. “Our hearts will never heal.”

  • Afghan forces say Taliban being driven out of western city

    It is the first direct attack on a provincial capital since the US started to withdraw its forces.

  • Potential trade candidates for Packers entering training camp

    Teams make trades of surplus players all the time during training camp. Which players could have the potential of being traded by the Packers this summer?

  • How Suns' Devin Booker stays fresh to carry heavy workload vs. Bucks in NBA Finals

    Devin Booker is playing heavy minutes and carrying a heavy burden for the Suns, but the young star won't let the workload affect him in the NBA Finals.

  • Vietnam sees record coronavirus cases as curbs tighten

    Vietnam brought in tighter coronavirus measures on Friday in more areas including the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City, as authorities reported another daily record in new infections. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has since late April faced a more stubborn outbreak that has prompted calls for the government to accelerate inoculations. The health ministry reported 1,625 new infections on Friday, the fifth straight day of more than 1,000 cases.

  • Uncle of US citizen accused in Haiti assassination thinks someone 'played on his mind': 'It's not the James I know'

    "He's a good boy, respectful," Florida resident Schubert Dorisme, 63, told Insider of his 35-year-old nephew James Solages.

  • Marilyn Manson turns himself into police for 2019 incident

    The arrest warrant was issued for acts alleged to have occurred in August 2019, while Manson was performing a concert in New Hampshire.

  • Officials: 3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape

    Three of four inmates who escaped from a county jail in western Illinois have been captured, officials said. Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23, were taken into custody on Thursday following Wednesday's escape, authorities said. People were asked to call 911 if they saw Zachary Hart, 36.