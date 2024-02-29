Illinois becomes third state to kick Trump off the ballot over Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for the presidency because of his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an Illinois judge ruled Wednesday, making it the third state to kick the former president off the ballot.

Chicago-based Judge Tracie Porter ruled that Trump was not qualified for the presidency under an interpretation of a provision of the 14th Amendment that bars from office those who engaged in an insurrection after previously taking an oath to support the Constitution.

But she put the decision on hold until Friday, leaving Trump on the March 19 primary ballot to allow for an appeal in the case.

Porter’s decision may not stand for long. The Supreme Court heard arguments earlier this month on a Colorado ruling that deemed Trump ineligible, and justices across the ideological spectrum seemed skeptical that states have the authority to disqualify presidential candidates under the so-called insurrection clause. The Supreme Court, however, has not yet issued its decision.