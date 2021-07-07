In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALEXANDRA JAFFE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is turning his focus to pitching his proposed investments in families and education, using a visit to a community college in a key Illinois swing district to highlight how his spending on so-called human infrastructure would boost the economy.

The president on Wednesday will visit McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, a community college with a workforce development program and a child care center. He’ll promote his vision to invest in child care, health care, education and other important aspects of everyday life for Americans. His plans were shared by a White House official who insisted on anonymity to preview remarks that have not been made public.

The visit marks a fresh focus on the portions of Biden's economic agenda that didn’t make it into the bipartisan infrastructure deal that the president signed onto in June. That package includes hundreds of billions of dollars of investments in roads and bridges, transit systems and broadband, but it constitutes only a fraction of the $4 trillion in spending Biden has proposed as part of a broader plan to reinvigorate the economy and boost the middle class.

On Wednesday, the Democratic president will highlight the rest, including his plans to invest in child care and workforce development programs and provide two years of free community college, universal prekindergarten and paid family and medical leave. He'll make the case that investments in such programs are needed to maintain America's economic growth and competitiveness globally.

He’ll also highlight his proposals to establish a clean energy standard and invest in home care for seniors and affordable housing. And he'll speak about his plans to make permanent the expansion in the child tax credit and expanded health care premium subsidies from the COVID-19 aid bill.

Democrats plan to include much of the rest in a bill they hope to pass through a legislative maneuver that would require just a simple majority vote, skirting the 60-vote hurdle in an evenly divided Senate.

“As the president presses for the bipartisan infrastructure framework, he’s also pressing ahead on a dual track for the full breadth and scope of the Build Back Better agenda, which includes his critical climate priorities and the American Families Plan,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday when previewing his plans.

Psaki noted that congressional Democrats are at work on the latter proposal now and that she expected “a lot of behind-the-scenes bill writing, negotiations, discussions on Capitol Hill” as the details are hammered out. Biden has said he would prefer that the two bills move through Congress together, and Democrats are hoping to make progress this month on both.

Biden will be greeted by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker when he lands in Illinois, and Psaki said he’s “eager” to see Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood, who represents the district.

Biden won Illinois’ 14th Congressional District by about 2 percentage points in 2020, and Underwood won reelection by less than that. Hers is one of the top-targeted seats in the nation and is emblematic of the kind of district Democrats will need to hold onto in the 2022 midterms if they hope to maintain control of the House.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden plans Illinois visit Wednesday

    President Joe Biden will be making his first stop in Illinois since taking office.

  • Biden Illinois: Crystal Lake prepares for presidential visit

    The northwest suburban city of Crystal Lake is prepared for its first visit from a sitting president.

  • Crystal Lake prepares for President Biden visit

    The announcement that President Joe Biden would be visiting Crystal Lake Wednesday came as a surprise to many.

  • ‘This was not dissent. It was disorder’: Biden marks 6-month anniversary of Capitol attack

    The president calls for a bipartisan effort to investigate what happened on Jan. 6.

  • Biden Sets Up Tech Showdown With ‘Right-to-Repair’ Rules for FTC

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will direct the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to draft new rules aimed at stopping manufacturers from limiting consumers’ ability to repair products at independent shops or on their own, a person familiar with the plan said.While the agency will ultimately decide the size and scope of the order, the presidential right-to-repair directive is expected to mention mobile phone manufacturers and Department of Defense contractors as possible areas for regulation. Tec

  • The Latest: Weekly virus deaths drop to lowest since October

    The World Health Organization says the number of coronavirus cases ticked up worldwide last week even as the weekly count of COVID-19 deaths dropped to the lowest level since October. The U.N. health agency, in its latest weekly epidemiological report on the pandemic, also said on Wednesday that its 53-country European region reported a “sharp increase” – 30% – in infection incidence, while Africa registered a 23% rise in mortality from COVID-19 during the period. All WHO regions except the Americas -- one of the hardest-hit regions -- and southeast Asia posted an increase in deaths over the last week, the agency said in a statement.

  • UK housing boom may derail post-Brexit trade dreams

    History suggests Britain's house price surge could threaten hopes of post-Brexit export-powered growth, if finance minister Rishi Sunak uses the housing market to fuel the economy like his predecessors did. Stoked by his tax break on property purchases and a pandemic-driven rush for larger houses as more people work from home, house prices are rising at the fastest annual rate - at 13.4% in June - since 2004, lender Nationwide says. Adjusted for inflation, house prices in Britain have grown since 1980 by more than in almost any other advanced economy, according to the Bank of England.

  • Iran Nuclear Deal: Biden Faces Tough Choices With President-Elect Raisi

    Ebrahim Raisi’s election as Iran’s next president will pose new challenges to the Biden administration, as it looks not just to revive the nuclear deal, but to lengthen and strengthen the scope of an agreement. WSJ’s Gerald F. Seib explains. Photo illustration: Emma Scott

  • White House pledges Black colleges won’t be left out of Biden infrastructure deal

    The legislative package is still coming together, but the White House says it expects historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) will receive federal help.

  • Hunter From ‘The Bachelorette’ Opened Up About Tourette Syndrome On Instagram

    He’s a very vocal mental health and sobriety advocate.

  • Man who threw LGBTQ pride flag at Lau Pa Sat stall given conditional warning

    A 47-year-old man who threw a LGBTQ pride flag displayed at several workers of a Lau Pat Sat food stall and shouted at them has been given a 24-month conditional warning.

  • Box Office: ‘F9’ Zooms Past $500 Million Globally

    “F9” has the box office in overdrive. The ninth installment in Universal’s action-packed “Fast and Furious” franchise has surpassed $500 million in global ticket sales, solidifying its place as Hollywood’s biggest theatrical hit of the pandemic era. Other than “Hi, Mom” ($822 million) and “Detective Chinatown 3” ($686 million), which were both produced in China, […]

  • Biden plans executive order aimed at big agribusiness

    The Biden administration is moving forward with new rules targeting what it sees as unfair practices in the agribusiness industry as part of an executive order on competition.

  • Tucker Carlson Wants Cameras in Schools to Police What Teachers Tell Students (Video)

    Tucker Carlson is concerned that critical race theory, or something he says is “critical race theory,” is apparently sweeping the nation’s schools and came up with a pretty drastic idea as to how to prevent that — cameras in every classroom to monitor what teachers tell students. Yep, Tucker, who has repeatedly warned against what he says are threats to free speech from teachers, thinks teachers should be policed for their speech. He also suggested that there should be some kind of “civilian rev

  • Vladimir Menshov Dies: Director Of Oscar-Winning Soviet Film ‘Moscow Does Not Believe In Tears’ Was 81

    Oscar-winning Russian director Vladimir Menshov, known for crowd pleasers featuring everyday people, died July 5 in Moscow of Covid complications, according to the Russian film studio Mosfilm and Russian media. He was 81. Born Sept. 17, 1937 in Baku, USSR (now Azerbaijan), Menshov started his feature career as an actor in 1973. He made his […]

  • Japan Expected to Deliver at Least $180 Billion in New Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to unveil another economic stimulus package worth at least $180 billion within the next few months, according to a Bloomberg survey.All but one of 18 surveyed economists said the announcement would come before national elections that must be held by early fall. The median forecast was for a package of between 20 trillion yen and 30 trillion yen.Click here to read the full survey results.The new spending would come as Suga looks to s

  • Illinois Village Stumbles On Barn Find Cars

    You know, a village with some barn finds is a little like a mule with a spinning wheel…

  • The US Marine Corps' first F-35C squadron is now fully ready to fight from the Navy's aircraft carriers

    The squadron, known as the "Black Knights," is expected to deploy with a carrier strike group next year.

  • 1/4 of Singapore's 177,100 employment pass holders from India: Tan See Leng

    About a quarter of the 177,100 employment pass holders in Singapore hail from India.

  • Biden administration to introduce new protections for animal farmers

    The Biden administration plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country’s largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in the agriculture sector.