Illinois Link Card Schedule for January 2023 Food Stamps Benefits

The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit payments to be deposited monthly on the Illinois Link Card. SNAP benefits follow the same deposit schedule every month and payments for January will include the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2023.

According to the Illinois DHS, most households with low income can get SNAP benefits. Eligibility is based on income and expenses, as well as the number of people in the household who live and eat together. Link Cards are issued once approved for benefits from the DHS.

Illinois residents can apply for SNAP online through the Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) portal. If you prefer a paper application, you can download one here and carry, mail or fax it to your local Family Community Resource Center.

SNAP benefits in Illinois and elsewhere also come with perks that go beyond purchasing food — including discounts on certain products and services. For example, Illinois SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription which is $6.99 per month. Your EBT card can be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide, as well. Even free or low-cost landline or cell phone service is available through the Federal Lifeline Program.

Eligible SNAP recipients can use their Link Card to purchase hot meals through the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP). Not every restaurant is part of RMP, so make sure to call and ask before attempting to purchase a meal with your Link Card.

The date on which payments are deposited onto your Link Card depends on the last number of your case number. If you had a SNAP case that was converted from a legacy case, you will keep your legacy availability date of either the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 17th or 20th.

Benefits for new cases are deposited between the 1st and 10th of every month. The date you receive benefits depends on the last digit of the head of household’s individual identification number.

Here is the January 2023 deposit schedule for new cases on the Illinois Link system:

IES head of household individual number ends in: Newly approved case benefit availability dates: 1 Jan. 1st 2 Jan. 2nd 3 Jan. 3rd 4 Jan. 4th 5 Jan. 5th 6 Jan. 6th 7 Jan. 7th 8 Jan. 8th 9 Jan. 9th 0 Jan. 10th

Regular roll benefits are available by 3:00 a.m. on the same date every month, including holidays and weekends.

The Illinois Link Card is accepted at most grocery stores and over 9,000 retailers in Illinois. Look for a display of the Illinois Link card or a sign that says “Illinois Link accepted here.” Link Cards may be used at certified farmers’ markets and farm stands to save money. The Link Up Illinois program allows cardholders who spend $25 at farmers’ markets to receive a matching $25 to spend on fresh fruits and veggies.

