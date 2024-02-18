Illinois, Cook County seeking more than $250M for migrant crisis

Looking to alleviate migrant pressures in Chicago, Gov. JB Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced a joint $252 million funding proposal Thursday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has been adamant in his request for more state and federal funding as the city has taken in thousands of asylum seekers. More than 35,000 migrants have been sent to the city from Texas since August 2022.

Pritzker is expected to request $182 million from the Illinois General Assembly during his budget address on Wednesday whereas Preckwinkle will be working with county commissioners to obtain another $70 million.

"With thousands of asylum seekers continuing to come to Chicago in desperate need of support and with Congress continuing to refuse to act — it is clear the state, county, and city will have to do more to keep people safe," the governor said in a news release.

More: What happened the night a plane filled with asylum seekers landed in Rockford?

Johnson fielded questions from reporters in Chicago Thursday afternoon, thanking the state and county for its proposed investments. The plan was made following conversations between city, county and state officials where $321 million is the estimated sum to cover shelter and migrant services cost this year.

Where the remaining $69 million would come from is still unclear, despite multiple requests for Johnson to clarify. Instead the mayor pointed to prior investments he had approved and again called on more federal action.

"For the first time in the history of the world, a local municipality has asked to establish, build, maintain and operate a migrant resettlement," he said. "This is an entire operation."

The state has spent $640 million on the migrant crisis so far, including a $160 million infusion in November to boost shelter and migrant services.

Pritzker's request will go before the Democrat-supermajority state legislature in Springfield where conversations regarding the migrant crisis have been ongoing among lawmakers early in the spring session.

House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, tasked state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, D-Glenview, to lead the New Arrivals Working Group in January.

“We look forward to reviewing the full details of the plan and hearing the governor outline his full budget priorities next week," Gong-Gershowitz and House Chief Budgeteer Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, said in a statement. "We will remain focused on continuing to bring stakeholders together to continue making smart and compassionate decisions for our state and all of our communities.”

Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, applauded the governor's "needed team approach" proposal.

"Solving this problem is going to require engaged partnership among all government stakeholders," he said in a statement. "I’m eager to hear more about the governor’s proposed budget and look forward to continued discussions on pairing expenditures on this crisis with investments in longstanding issues facing our communities like homelessness, food insecurity and job opportunities.”

Bipartisan support for the proposal is highly unlikely. House Minority Leader Tony McCombie is calling on a statewide moratorium when it comes to accepting migrants, claiming the expense is too high for the state.

"We have to take care of what is here today," McCombie, R-Savanna, said during a press conference last week. "But we do not have the services that can accommodate this influx of folks."

The governor will deliver his budget address at the Illinois State Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at noon.

Contact Patrick M. Keck: 312-549-9340, pkeck@gannett.com, twitter.com/@pkeckreporter.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Pritzker asks for $182 million to take-on migrant crisis