Texas Deploys Medical Help; Illinois Cracks Down: Virus Update

Texas Deploys Medical Help; Illinois Cracks Down: Virus Update
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Texas deployed another 2,500 medical staff and equipment to health care facilities throughout the state as hospitalizations near a record.

Illinois issued broader measures to contain the delta-fueled outbreak, mandating masks indoors statewide and expanding vaccine requirements to all health-care workers, teachers from preschool through high school, and students and staff at higher education institutions. Kentucky, Florida and Georgia led U.S. states in per-capita hospital admissions.

The U.K. plans to study why some vaccinated people suffer breakthrough infections and others don’t. India recorded the most daily cases in more than a month.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases top 214.3 million; deaths pass 4.4 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 5.06 billion doses administeredMost big hedge funds mandate vaccinations for return to officesAre Covid shots working? What the real world tells us: QuickTakeThe hybrid work revolution is already transforming economiesSeptember promised return to normal that continues to elude U.S.

CVS Limits Purchase of Home Tests (3:23 p.m. NY)

CVS Health Corp. is limiting customers’ purchases of rapid, over-the-counter Covid-19 tests, with a maximum of six packages available online and four in its pharmacies, as the spread of the delta variant spurs demand.

Put in place this week, the limits apply to Abbott Laboratories’s BinaxNOW along with a test from the startup Ellume, according to an email from a company spokesperson. Both tests are available without a prescription. Abbott and Ellume didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Surging interest in rapid virus tests had made the products a scarce commodity at some online retailers and in certain stores.

Arkansas Inmates Prescribed Anti-Parasite Drug (3:10 p.m. NY)

Arkansas health officials are investigating reports that a county jail prescribed to inmates an anti-parasite drug often used for livestock, the Associated Press reported.

Amy Embry, director of the Arkansas Medical Board, said the investigation opened two days ago but declined to give details. The sheriff of Washington County confirmed on Tuesday that inmates had been prescribed ivermectin, AP reported. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned against using the drug, which is approved in lower doses to treat two conditions in humans caused by parasitic worms, to prevent or treat Covid-19.

Texas Deploys More Help to Hospitals (2:55 p.m. NY)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed another 2,500 medical staff and equipment to health care facilities throughout the state as the hospitalization rate nears a record set in January.

The Lone Star state had 13,928 hospitalized patients on Tuesday, close to the record 14,218 set on Jan. 11, before vaccinations became more widespread. Almost half of the state’s trauma service areas had fewer than five beds available in intensive care units, with four areas having run out of them altogether.

The new deployment brings the total number of additional, state-funded medical personnel to 8,100.

S. Carolina Mandates Masks on School Buses (2:30 p.m. NY)

Masks will be required on school buses starting Monday in South Carolina, even as they remain illegal inside schools.

“More protective measures are needed to lower the risk of virus transmission and keep our schools open and operating as safely as possible,” Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education, wrote in a memorandum released Thursday.

Several local school districts have defied a state law that bans mask mandates in schools. South Carolina has one of the nation’s worst per capita outbreaks, according to CDC data.

Rationed Care Reported to Loom in New Mexico (1:30 p.m. NY)

Bed and staffing shortages could push New Mexico hospitals to ration care in a matter of days, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. About 50 patients were on intensive care unit waiting lists as of Wednesday, according to the newspaper.

“Our hospitals are virtually full” and New Mexico could implement so-called crisis care standards if nothing changes, David Scrase, state human services secretary and acting health secretary, was quoted as telling reporters on Wednesday.

Faced with the delta variant, officials in Idaho also said this week they may have to ration care.

U.K. to Study Why Breakthrough Cases Happen (1:30 p.m. NY)

The newly-formed U.K. Health Security Agency will lead a study into why some vaccinated people get breakthrough infections and others don’t.

The study involves about 50,000 staffers in the National Health Service who enrolled in other Covid-related studies under which they get PCR tests every two weeks and regular antibody tests. Antibody results of those who test positive for Covid-19 despite having two vaccine doses or a previous confirmed infection will be analyzed for how their immune response differs from those who don’t contract the virus.

Understanding the immune response will help “vaccine developers who can target key components of the immune response effectively for future booster vaccines,” said Susan Hopkins, Public Health England’s Covid response director.

Wyoming Prison Staff Now Fueling Infections (1:05 p.m. NY)

The Wyoming Department of Corrections is attributing an increase in Covid-19 infections largely to unvaccinated staff, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. The most recent round of testing results revealed 24 positives, including 15 employees, the newspaper said.

“Historically, we’ve had far more positives in our inmate population, as a percentage of the population, than we’ve had for staff,” said Paul Martin, a corrections department spokesman quoted by the Star-Tribune. “I think that trend is changing now.”

L.A. Schools Report 2,600 Cases (12:35 p.m. NY)

Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest in the U.S., has 2,612 active cases among staff and students, a rate of infection that puts it higher than the district’s service area overall. Only six of the cases were connected to school-based transmissions and none were among vaccinated people.

LAUSD recorded more than 3,600 cases among students and employees in baseline testing before school started between Aug. 2-15.

Classes resumed August 16, with mandatory testing and mask wearing. The district’s overall case rate was 38 per 100,000 people, compared with 31 for the community it serves.

Illinois Mandates Masks (11:55 a.m. NY)

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, issued a statewide indoor mask mandate starting Monday and expanded vaccine requirements, saying “we are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds.”

Pritzker’s administration required this month that employees at state-run congregate facilities be vaccinated. That mandate now expands to all health-care workers, including those in public and private nursing homes; teachers and staff at Pre-K through 12th grade schools; and personnel and students at higher education institutions.

Covered individuals must receive their first dose by Sept. 5 or be subject to regular testing. The shrinking hospital-bed capacity is mostly due to tight staffing, rather than space constraints, Pritzker told a news conference.

Kentucky, Florida Lead in Hospital Admissions (11:20 a.m. NY)

Kentucky, Florida and Georgia led U.S. states in per-capita hospital admissions for Covid-19 during the week that ended Monday, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update published Thursday.

Florida had the most admissions during the period with almost 15,100 new patients, reflecting the strain of the delta variant on health care. The per-capita number varies widely, from 31.1 per 100,000 residents in Kentucky to a low of 2.2 in Vermont.

The CDC reported 5,665 U.S. deaths during the week through Tuesday, a 23% increase compared to the previous seven-day period.

Pfizer Taps Brazil Producer (11:04 a.m. NY)

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced a deal with a Brazilian manufacturer to produce 100 million doses of their vaccine annually for Latin America.

Under the terms announced Thursday, the Brazilian pharmaceutical company Eurofarma Laboratorios SA will perform the so-called fill-and-finish process in which the vaccine is put into sterile vials. Eurofarma will begin manufacturing finished doses at its facility in Sao Paulo in 2022.

NYC to Vaccinate at Religious Services (10:55 a.m. NY)

New York City will deploy mobile vaccination vans at 50 religious services this weekend in yet another effort to promote vaccine participation in what Mayor Bill de Blasio calls a “Weekend of Faith.” Anyone who gets a first shot will receive a $100 cash card.

“We need a maximum number of people vaccinated particularly as kids go back to school,” de Blasio said during a Thursday news briefing.

All adults in the city’s public schools must be vaccinated by Sept. 27 to comply with a city Board of Health directive. About 4.8 million, or 58% of the city’s residents have been fully vaccinated, which remains almost 200,000 short of a goal to have fully vaccinated 5 million by June.

U.S., Israel Resilience Slips, Europe Steady (5 p.m. HK)

Bloomberg’s August Covid Resilience Ranking showed stark shifts as the delta variant slipped through strict border curbs in some places and dented the protection provided by vaccination in others.

Countries leading vaccination and reopening efforts like the U.S. and Israel dropped as delta drove new infections. That seeded breakthrough infections of people fully immunized while sending unvaccinated people into critical-care wards.Places highly ranked previously for stamping out the virus’s spread, like New Zealand and Australia, also plunged, as delta infiltrated their defenses, forcing strict lockdowns.

European nations were the most resilient with a middle-ground strategy of widespread immunization and reopening based on vaccination status. Nine of the top 10 were from the continent, with Norway holding on to the top spot for a second month.

Taiwan Says Vaccination Goal Achievable (2:51 p.m. HK)

Taiwan’s target of having 70% of the population at least partially vaccinated by year-end should be “achievable,” Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said at a briefing in Taipei.

The country expects to get the first batch of BioNTech vaccines ahead of schedule, according to Taiwan Centers for Disease Control. The shots will be shipped by the factory in late August.

India Cases Reach One-Month High (2:33 p.m. HK)

India recorded 46,164 new cases Thursday, the most for a single day in more than a month. Kerala reported a surge in infections that could threaten the state’s economy, which had held steady in July as cases declined.

The total tally now stands at 32.6 million. Almost 604 million vaccine doses have been administered so far but only 9.6% of India’s population is fully inoculated against the virus, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker. Covid-related deaths rose by 607 in a day to 436,365, as per the latest health ministry data.

Israel Cases at Record Despite Vaccinations (11:37 a.m. HK)

Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, posted record new infections.

Israel was the first to approve booster doses in late July. That followed an early, aggressive approach to immunizing its people. More than 72% of the population is covered using the most effective mRNA shots available.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inovio To Start Global Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

    The regulatory authority of Brazil has signed off Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: INO) global Phase 3 segment of its INNOVATE Phase 2/3 trial for INO-4800, DNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Related Content: Inovio's DNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Triggers Immune Response In Pivotal Study. Inovio plans to conduct the global Phase 3 segment in multiple countries, including Brazil, with partner Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd. Phase 3 will evaluate the efficacy of INO-4800 in a two-d

  • Chicago to Require Vaccines; Pfizer Booster Plan: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. will impose a $200 monthly surcharge on employees who aren’t vaccinated. Moderna Inc. said it had completed the application process for full approval of its vaccine in the U.S., while Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said they’re seeking full clearance for a booster shot.Johnson & Johnson said a booster provided a rapid and strong increase in antibodies. New York Governor Kathy Hochul reported nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state from Covid-19 than had been publi

  • Why Zoom Stock Jumped Today

    As of 12:20 p.m. EDT, the cloud software company's stock price was up nearly 3%. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall raised her rating on Zoom's shares from equal weight to overweight. Marshall now expects Zoom's stock price to rise to $400, up from her prior forecast of $360.

  • This Oprah-Loved Cookware Brand Just Dropped a Sauté Pan Everyone Needs & It's $69 Off for a Limited Time

    With fall just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your cookware as most of us will begin to heat up the oven and stove when cooler weather arrives. And to help us all out, HexClad—an Oprah-approved cookware brand—just dropped a brand new sauté pan that’ll help you whip up just about any […]

  • Zoom Video’s stock rallies after Morgan Stanley says stock has gotten too cheap to ignore

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. jumped Thursday, while the company's peers and the broader market stumbled, after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall turned bullish, saying investors have just gotten 'too negative.'

  • The cost of being unvaccinated in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down the costs of hospitalizations among the unvaccinated, as Delta Air Lines requires unvaccinated employees to pay an extra $200 per month for company-provided health insurance.

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Nears End Of Technical Pattern

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it received regulatory authorization from Brazil’s ANVISA to initiate the global Phase 3 segment of its Phase 2/3 trial for INO-4800. Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock was up 9.3% at $9.22 at last check. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be nearing resistance in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The stock is trading above the 50-day moving aver

  • Best practices on how to prove your Covid-19 vaccination status

    Yahoo Finance’s Stephanie Asymkos&nbsp;breaks down the best ways to prove your vaccination status.

  • England build lead despite India fightback on second morning

    Openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed fell in the 60s but England took lunch 104 runs ahead.

  • Six things to watch for in Biden's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

    President Joe Biden, who considers himself a foreign policy expert, had deprioritized the Middle East. But with Afghanistan's implosion and a highly anticipated White House meeting with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the region now tops his administration's agenda.

  • Detroit highlights the tension over COVID vaccine mandates

    (Reuters) -Public support for stronger measures to require COVID vaccinations is strong, according to a new Reuters/IPSOS poll, but for Detroit automakers the debate over vaccination policy is far from over. General Motors Co said on Thursday it has required its U.S. salaried employees to report whether they have received COVID-19 shots, the first such action by one of Detroit's "Big Three" automakers. GM said the information will help "determine when GM should relax or strengthen certain COVID-19 safety protocols as recommended by the CDC and OSHA, such as mask wearing, physical distancing and facility occupancy rates," referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

  • Silicon Valley Exchange Lists First Two Companies in ESG Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A stock exchange hatched out of Silicon Valley that’s taking on established rivals in New York and Chicago is listing its first two companies.Twilio Inc., a $63 billion cloud-based software company, and Asana Inc., a work-management platform valued around $12 billion, will list their shares on the Long-Term Stock Exchange Thursday, LTSE said in a statement.The exchange, led by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Eric Ries, caters to environmental, social and governance investing because o

  • Root extends form of life with 121 for England in 3rd test

    Carrying on the best form of his life, England captain Joe Root scored his third century of the series against India to move his team into a prime position to win the third test at Headingley on Thursday. Root struck 121 — adding to knocks of 109 and 180 earlier in the series and three other three-figure scores in 2021 — as England reached 423-8 at the end of Day 2, for a lead of 345 runs. Root, whose remarkable scoring run this year contains two double centuries including one against India in Chennai, has tied England’s record for the most test hundreds in a calendar year.

  • ESPN’s SP+ is not kind to Notre Dame

    The metric ESPN uses to project win totals has Notre Dame slipping down a rung this fall.

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday after rising as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. The big gain came following Inovio's announcement that Brazilian regulators authorized the initiation of a phase 3 clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market is on track to achieve an astonishing valuation just shy of $100 billion by the year 2026, from less than $11 billion in 2018. The booming growth that the industry has experienced in recent years, and is set to realize in the years ahead, provides a wealth of opportunity for long-term investors as both medical and recreational-use marijuana legalization ramps up. Let's look at two great pot stocks that have delivered exceptional financial and share-price growth through the ups and downs of the pandemic and can continue to enrich investors' portfolios for the long term.

  • Biden, Israeli prime minister postpone introductory meeting after airport bombings in Afghanistan

    Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett look to reset U.S.-Israeli relations after years of tension between Benjamin Netanyahu and Democrats.

  • XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by for the second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call for XPeng Inc. [Operator instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded. Participants on today's call will include our co-founder, chairman and CEO, Mr. He Xiaopeng; vice chairman and president, Dr. Brian Gu; vice president of finance, Mr. Dennis Lu; managing director of strategy, Mr.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Seek Full Approval for COVID Jab Booster

    The booster dose of Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty dose induced significant SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody titers in phase III study.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.