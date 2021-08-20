Illinois Democrats to redraw political maps using census

SARA BURNETT
·2 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Democrats said Friday the Legislature will return to Springfield to redraw political districts that will be used for legislative elections over the next decade, this time using data from the 2020 census.

The announcement came as Republicans said census data released last week show the maps that majority Democrats approved and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed earlier this year amounted to an unconstitutional power grab. Democrats used population estimates, not the actual census, to draw the boundaries — a move that prompted lawsuits from GOP leaders and a leading Latino civil rights organization.

“The release of the Census data is game-set-match against the Illinois Democrats,” House GOP Leader Jim Durkin said. “Now knowing that their original map is unconstitutional, the Democrats are now scrambling to draw a new backroom map on short notice.”

The Legislature is scheduled for a one-day session on Aug. 31 to consider the new maps, Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch said.

“Our goal has always been to implement a map that is fair and represents the diversity of the population of Illinois,” Harmon said. “With census data now available, we will take any necessary legislative action with that same goal in mind.”

But Republicans and others who want independently drawn maps — not districts created by the party in power — still have concerns about how the next round of maps will be created.

Political maps must be redrawn after each decennial census to reflect changes in population and ensure the protection of voters’ rights. The districts must be compact, contiguous and of equal population, among other things. Historically lawmakers have used census data to draw those boundaries, but the release of 2020 data was delayed this year due partly to the pandemic.

In Illinois, if the governor doesn’t approve new maps by June 30 the job shifts to a bipartisan commission. So Democrats, citing June 30 as their deadline, used the American Community Survey to draw the boundaries. The ACS uses five-year estimates rather than an actual count.

Republicans say the census data show the maps Democrats approved with no GOP votes are unconstitutional. Among the violations, they say, are districts with populations that deviate by three times the allowed maximum. CHANGE Illinois, which supports independent map making, said its analysis also found large differences in population between districts. That resulted in a majority Black district on Chicago's South Side where voting power was diluted and a district in the Chicago suburb of Aurora that gave voters “substantially more voting power than any other," the organization said.

Republicans want a federal court in Chicago to declare the maps approved this spring void, shifting the responsibility for drawing new maps to the bipartisan commission. CHANGE Illinois is asking lawmakers in each chamber of the Legislature to hold at least four public hearings, and to give the public a two-week period to review changes to maps and give feedback.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tremors strike Haitian city still reeling from quake

    LES CAYES (Reuters) -Tremors shook buildings late on Wednesday in the southern Haitian city of Les Cayes, a Reuters witness said, a few days after a devastating earthquake killed almost 2,200 people across the Caribbean nation and injured thousands more. A police officer on patrol in Les Cayes said there were no immediate reports of further deaths or damage in the region, which is still reeling from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday morning. Haitian authorities said late on Wednesday that the official death toll from the quake had risen to 2,189.

  • After almost 11 years, Ruskin ice cream man’s murder case gets new trial date

    TAMPA — The long-running case of Michael Keetley keeps getting longer. The former Hillsborough ice cream man has lingered in jail now for 3,914 days — a decade since the state accused him of killing two men and wounding four others in a Ruskin shooting spree. A conglomeration of complex legal matters added years to the case. When Keetley finally saw a jury in February 2020, the 12-person panel ...

  • North Texas real estate agent pleads guilty to her involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Frisco real estate agent Jenna Ryan is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 4 in Washington, D.C.

  • Haitian quake victims rush shipments, loot food and supplies

    Haitians left hungry and homeless by a devastating earthquake swarmed relief trucks and in some cases stole desperately needed goods Friday as leaders of the poor Caribbean nation struggled to coordinate aid and avoid a repeat of their chaotic response to a similar tragedy 11 years ago. The attacks on relief shipments illustrate the rising frustration of those left homeless after the Aug. 14 magnitude 7.2 earthquake, which killed nearly 2,200 people, injured more than 12,000 and destroyed or damaged more than 100,000 homes. “I have been here since yesterday, not able to do anything,” said 23-year-old Sophonie Numa, who waited outside an international aid distribution site in the city of Camp-Perrin, located in the hard-hit southwestern Les Cayes region.

  • Fraternity disciplined over party that led to UK football players’ burglary charges

    The fraternity throwing the party committed several student conduct violations.

  • Missouri elementary school teacher charged in Capitol riot 6 months after her husband

    Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson went to Washington, D.C., with her husband Zachary Wilson, who recorded an 18-second video taken inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

  • Majority says Biden is out of it, aides are doing his job

    Preelection concerns that President Joe Biden wasn’t physically or mentally up for his new job at age 78, the oldest-ever chief executive, are now settling in as the public sees him slow-walking, refusing to consider questions at press conferences, and seemingly befuddled with the crisis in Afghanistan.

  • Amy Coney Barrett denies bid to stop construction of Obama library

    Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a petition seeking to halt construction of an Obama Foundation library to be built on Chicago's South Side, the latest in a string of judgments by the Trump appointee sure to draw fire from the Right.

  • Justice Barrett refuses to block construction of Obama Presidential Center

    Applicants said the construction of the center would cause harm to Chicago's Jackson Park.

  • Dominic Raab under pressure as delegated Afghanistan phone call never took place

    Dominic Raab was left fighting for his political career on Friday after it emerged that no ministers from his department made a call to the Afghan government, which his advisers believed could have helped the rescue effort of translators in Afghanistan.

  • Miami cop suspended over hand gesture. He’d also been dinged for a Trump campaign mask

    A Miami police officer has been relieved of duty for displaying a hand signal that some interpret as a white power message while posing for a picture.

  • Former SEAL Who Says He Shot Bin Laden Appears To Muse About Insurrection

    "Did you see how the Taliban rolled through the streets and took back their county [sic]?" Robert O'Neill tweeted Thursday.

  • Biden’s 'Insane' Story About Afghans Who Helped U.S. Doesn’t Fly

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyOne day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan government, the Biden administration found itself struggling to explain why local allies like interpreters, drivers, security guards and fixers had been left behind.The Biden administration’s justification—that many of the Afghans who had risked their lives to aid the U.S. military actually wanted to stay—left aid workers, refugee advocates and members of Congress gobsmacked.The truth, those

  • Arizona ‘bracing for impact’ of Trump-driven election report

    Two prominent Arizona officials, one Democrat and one Republican, released lengthy prebuttals on the eve of the Cyber Ninjas’ report to the GOP-controlled state Senate.

  • Patagonia boycotts Wyoming ski resort over owners' GOP event

    The outdoor gear and clothing company Patagonia has stopped providing its merchandise for sale at a Wyoming ski resort to protest the owners' sponsorship of a Republican fundraiser featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other top supporters of former President Donald Trump. Well known for decades for its outspoken support of progressive causes and environmentalism, Patagonia in the past has brought unwanted attention to Facebook and Instagram and the Outdoor Retailer shows in Salt Lake City. Now, the company's activism could spell trouble — among left-leaning skiers at least — for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

  • Feds seized $2.7 million in cash from Florida travelers. There’s just one reason why

    Before boarding his flight in May from Fort Lauderdale to Panama, Lisandro Cadenas claimed he was only traveling with $3,000.

  • Whitmer, state's chief medical official not on same page on statewide school mask mandates

    Indications of a divide on pandemic policy within the Whitmer administration emerged Wednesday as Michigan’s chief medical executive said she had recommended the state impose statewide school mask mandates – a recommendation the governor apparently did not follow.

  • Deranged MAGA Supporter Who Livestreamed Capitol Bomb Threat Is Taken Into Custody

    FacebookA diehard Trump supporter who claimed he had a bomb and livestreamed anti-government rants while parked outside the Library of Congress on Thursday has been taken into custody after five tense hours of negotiations.“Moments ago, Floyd Ray Roseberry from North Carolina was taken into custody without incident,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a 2:30 p.m. press conference.At about 9:15 a.m., Capitol police responded to reports of a black pickup truck parked on a sidewalk,

  • A baby that was photographed being passed to US soldiers over razor wire in Afghanistan has been safely reunited with their father

    A spokesperson for the Marine Corps told NBC News that the baby was treated on site at a medical treatment facility and is now safe at the airport.

  • Harris approval sinks further, but most say she’ll replace Biden

    Vice President Kamala Harris is not viewed as qualified to be president by a majority of people, but they still expect her to replace President Joe Biden before his term ends.