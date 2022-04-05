Illinois Democrats unveil 'pro-law enforcement' package amid Republican criticism

A group of Democrats at the state Capitol on Monday released, in their words, a “pro-law enforcement” package of legislation.

The set of bills, sponsored by lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives, allocates funding and creates programs covering mental health support for police, pay increases, retention incentives, retirement assistance and day care help. It also provides guidelines for the rollout of police-worn body cameras throughout the state.

State Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford, led the pack with a broad bill outlining reforms to state police and sheriff’s deputy pensions which he said would help with retention. Vella said this, along with the other bills in the package, was an attempt to chart a new path forward for policing in Illinois.

“The old way doesn’t work,” he said.

Vella’s bill, HB 1568, also creates the “Illinois Law Enforcement Recruitment and Retention Board,” a new state body and associated fund tasked with increasing the number of police officers in the state and boosting retention rates among current officers.

“We need more and better trained officers on our streets,” said Vella.

The package also includes two bills co-sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield. These include HB 4228, which would require counties to pay their sheriff 80% of what they pay their state’s attorney.

“Law enforcement agencies across Illinois are facing significant challenges in recruitment and retention,” said Jim Kaitschuk, the executive director of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association. “Our statewide average for vacancies right now is approximately 20%.”

The 20% figure Kaitschuk cited includes dispatchers, correctional officers, sheriff’s deputies, police officers and sheriffs. In the last year, 18 of the state’s 102 sheriffs resigned, according to Kaitschuk.

Turner is also co-sponsoring a bill, HB 4608, which would allow some state funds intended to purchase body cameras to be used to purchase data storage and personnel costs related to the rollout of body cameras. The bill also tweaks some of the language relating to body cameras, such as allowing officers to flag videos they believe may have evidentiary value and to clarify when an officer does and does not have to have the camera on.

“Body cameras are critical for improving officer safety as well as improving evidence quality and reducing liability for agencies,” said Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, who also co-sponsors the bill.

Body cameras will be required by all police departments in the state by Jan. 1, 2025, although the deadline to purchase the cameras and implement their use varies. Cities with populations over 500,000 are already required to use body cameras.

In addition to these three bills, the other bills in the package include provisions to allow the Department of Human Services to fund grants for mental health and substance use prevention services to people in county jails, creates a grant program for police officer behavioral health services, extends the sunset date for certain police exceptions to the state’s eavesdropping laws and creates a grant program for child care centers to provide after-hours and nightly child care.

Though crime is down overall in recent years, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an increase in some types of violent crime like homicide has lawmakers interested in passing legislation on the issue.

“It’s critically important that we listen to their concerns, and work to help address their challenges,” said Vella. “These measures are part of an ongoing effort to give our law enforcement the tools and resources they need to safely and effectively do their job.”

Though the bills were announced Monday, several had not been filed as of Tuesday morning, three days before the end of the legislative session.

Violent crime, according to the FBI, is still lower than it was at any point between 1985, when national data collection began, and 2010. Violent crime rates are at 52% of what they were in 1991, though there was an increase in 2020, the most recent year for which there is nationwide data.

Republicans on Monday criticized the package, mostly because it failed to address their grievances with the broader criminal reform package passed last year, the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act.

Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, attacked the package on the House floor Monday, asking questions about whether the package contains any provisions to strengthen electronic monitoring, gives judges guidelines about issuing warrants for certain types of criminals or unwinds the reforms to cash bail that were part of last year's criminal justice reform bill.

“Not one of these bills that Representative Vella posed today, not one, addresses any of these issues,” McCombie said on the House floor Monday. McCombie received a round of applause from her Republican colleagues for her comments.

The top Republican in the House also criticized the bills. He claimed it was an attempt by Democrats to walk back previous messaging about police.

“Democrats in Illinois have repeatedly attacked our police and justice system. Today, they are trying to rewrite history,” said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs. “Until they wake up and repeal their pro-criminal SAFE-T Act, there will be no safe communities in Illinois.”

