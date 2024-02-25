Illinois Dems will be tested on Pritzker’s ambitious budget

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wants state lawmakers to increase spending.

He didn’t shy away from the state’s projected budget deficit of almost $900 million for the next fiscal year when he delivered his State of the State address.

Pritzker proposes spending almost $53 billion in the general fund, and would pay for the increase with a hefty tax on casinos.

Now the heavy lifting really begins in Springfield after the governor’s budget address.

Democrats have the numbers to give him what he wants while Republicans will try to fight every step of the way.

House Minority Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) and Rep. Gregg Johnson (D-Rock Island) will be in the middle of that debate. Both represent this area. They join host Jim Niedelman for a conversation.

“I’m still kind of looking through the proposal,” Johnson said. “We’ll see how his budget stacks up as we move through it with our working groups.”

“It is a start,” McCombie said. “We’re hoping we can get this revised.”

