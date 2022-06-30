Illinois Department of Human Services held in contempt of court by Sangamon County judge

The Illinois Department of Human Services has been found in contempt of court by a Sangamon County judge.

Judge Adam Giganti ruled Wednesday that DHS is guilty of indirect civil contempt of court for failing to follow an April 7 order that required it to transfer a Sangamon County Jail prisoner to the Andrew McFarland Mental Health Center for psychiatric evaluation. The inmate, from Springfield, had been slated to arrive at the facility Monday; however, the ruling said DHS still blocked the county from transporting him to the facility.

At issue is a pandemic-era executive order — Executive Order 20-24 — which gave DHS broad authority to suspend provisions in state law requiring it to provide psychiatric treatment of inmates at their facilities.

The agency claimed that due to this order, it was not required to transport or house inmates. However, the court found that wanting, saying that state law was clear as to such an order not having any impact on the duties of law enforcement officials, such as the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, which was responsible for housing the man and others during his stay in the jail.

Absent an amendment that would provide for exceptions in the case of those who are unfit to stand trial, such as the Springfield man, Giganti said the order is unconstitutional.

DHS was ordered to pay $100 a day, beginning immediately, for each day that it fails to transport the prisoner to McFarland.

DHS Secretary Grace Hou had been asked to appear in court Monday to respond to the charges; however, she did not appear, with an attorney for DHS representing the organization in her place.

Officials for DHS did not respond to a request Wednesday for comment.

