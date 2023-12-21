Illinois drivers hitting the road for Christmas likely paying less at the pump

If you plan on hitting the road for Christmas, you'll likely pay slightly less than you did a year ago for a gallon of gasoline.

According to GasBuddy, the nationwide average price for a gallon of premium gas is hovering around $3.10, down nearly 23 cents from a month ago and about four cents lower from this time last year.

As of Wednesday, the average price of gas in Illinois was $3.09, according to GasBuddy. Drivers across the state, including Rockford, Peoria and the Quad Cities, are likely paying around the $3.09 mark, but can always shop around and find some stations below $3 per gallon.

More: Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Forecasters say you may need to keep dreaming

The closer you get to Chicago, however, the more likely you are to see prices well above the state average.

Regardless of what you're spending this year at the pump ahead of the holiday, there's still a very good chance you're spending less than last Christmas.

"All in all, the news continues to be good in terms of fuel prices as we enter into the closing innings of 2023," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said in a release that the national average gas price on Christmas Day should remain steady at $3.09 per gallon. Earlier this fall, the price reached $3.85.

“For the second straight year, we’ve seen the national average stop just short of falling below the $3 per gallon mark, though tens of thousands of gas stations around the U.S. will still have prices at $2.99 or lower,” he said.

The price of diesel, which drives prices of nearly all goods, is current at $3.99 per gallon, 80 cents lower than this time a year ago. It is the first time since July that diesel has fallen below $4.

Oil prices

Oil prices have rebounded after falling for last several weeks, something that likely tied to the Federal Reserve's nod that it may cut interest rates to begin the new year.

As of Dec. 18, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was $73.16, an increase of $1.73 from where it was trading a week earlier. Brent is currently at $78.39 per barrel, up slightly from the Dec. 11 mark of $76.29.

“While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists," De Haan said.

Jim Hagerty covers business, growth and development and other general news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Christmas 2023 gas prices lower in Illinois compared to last year