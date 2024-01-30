Illinois Election Board Declines To Bar Trump From State Primary Ballots

The Illinois State Board of Elections decided Tuesday to allow former President Donald Trump toappear on state primary ballots, after receiving a recommendation that the 2024 GOP candidate be removed for violating an insurrection provision in the U.S. Constitution.

The Illinois board met Tuesday to discuss a petition opposing Trump that was filed by five voters in the state. Like filings in other states, the Illinois petition argued that Trump instigated an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and that including his name on ballots would therefore violate a Civil War–era amendment making it illegal for insurrectionists to run for office.

Clark Erickson, a retired Republican judge who presided over a recent hearing on Trump’s eligibility for office, said on Sunday that “a preponderance of the evidence” supported the arguments against Trump.

The election board’s decision, however, is likely to be appealed.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments on the subject in early February, after the high court agreed to take up Colorado’s decision to bar Trump from appearing on primary ballots there. So far, only Colorado and Maine have made such decisions.

Trump’s allies argue that removing him from ballots is undemocratic, and that the matter should be left to voters.

Several other states presented with the same question — California, Michigan and Arizona among them — decided that Trump should remain on their primary ballots.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.