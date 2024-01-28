Illinois EPA helps QCA counties with water infrastructure loans

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim has announced the investment of more than $66 million through water infrastructure loans to local governments and water districts for the first half of Fiscal Year 2024 (July-December 2023,) according to a news release.

The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program provides low-interest loans which fund wastewater, storm water, and drinking water projects. Of that investment, more than $4.6 million in loan forgiveness was provided to those recipients meeting the loan rules for either the Small Community Rate or Hardship Rate.

Henderson County: Village of Oquawka: The village is improving its water system with a multi-phase water project. In this phase, the village will replace water service lines, water meters, and meter pits and all appurtenances. A majority of water meters currently in place within the Village are not working properly, resulting in un-accounted water loss. The new meters will aid in determining un-accountable water loss and provide for accurate recordings of customer use. Amount – $879,564.40; principal forgiveness – $439,782.20.

Warren County: City of Monmouth: The City will construct a UV disinfection system, launder covers for the secondary clarifiers, and appurtenances. The proposed improvements will allow the City to improve their treatment plant while continuing to provide customers with adequate treatment of sewer flows. Amount -$2,488,830; principal forgiveness – $746,649.

“Through our State Revolving Fund, Illinois EPA works in partnership with our communities to provide crucial funding to help ensure clean water and a healthier environment,” said Director Kim. “These programs enable communities in Illinois to take significant steps to update or replace outdated and failing water infrastructure.”

Illinois EPA’s SRF includes two loan programs, the Water Pollution Control Loan Program which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program for drinking water projects. Both programs provide funding at a low interest rate of just 1.81 percent for State FY24. These SRF programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money, and periodic bond sale proceeds, to form the source of financing for these infrastructure projects. The state matching funds for State FY2020-2024 are being provided through Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan thus increasing the funding capacity of both loan programs.

A complete list of FY24 first and second quarter loan recipients is attached. For more information about Illinois EPA’s SRF, visit https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/grants-loans/state-revolving-fund.html.

