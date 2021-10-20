Illinois’ expanded good Samaritan law tested in Crystal Lake drug-induced homicide case

Earlier this year, a change to Illinois’ criminal code long sought by addiction recovery advocates became law, providing immunity against drug-induced homicide charges to those who call 911 when a companion overdoses.

At least, that’s how they intended it to work.

But in what appears to be the first test of the state’s expanded good Samaritan law, a McHenry County judge denied a woman’s request to have her case thrown out under the statute. Instead, Crystal Lake resident Veronica Kubiak faces trial next month on charges she delivered a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to her boyfriend.

Prosecutors argued the amended law does not apply retroactively, and they said that swayed the judge in a hearing Oct. 13. They also contended in court papers that since the call for help was made by Kubiak’s sister, who was in the house during the overdose, Kubiak should not receive immunity.

Kubiak, 24, declined an interview request and her attorney did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Benjamin Ruddell, director of criminal justice policy for the American Civil Liberty Union of Illinois, said advocates long wanted to expand the state’s good Samaritan law, designed to encourage people to seek aid for overdosing companions instead of fleeing.

As originally written, it protected people against possession charges if police found drugs while responding, but Ruddell said authorities found ways around that.

“We saw police and prosecutors circumventing that law, charging people with possession with intent to deliver, drug-induced homicide or even aggravated battery,” he said.

Legislators passed a bill this year that adds immunity against those other charges to the statute, and in April Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law. Ruddell said as far as he knew, Kubiak’s case was the first to put it to the test.

McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally would not discuss details of the case, but according to court papers, Kubiak allegedly told an investigator she drove her boyfriend to Chicago one afternoon in June 2019, though she denied taking part in any drug transaction.

The next morning, after finding her boyfriend unresponsive in her Crystal Lake home, Kubiak gave him CPR and Narcan, the overdose-reversing medication, according to the investigator’s report. She also “advised her mother of what was going on and then her sister called 911 from her phone and they were all on the phone, on speakerphone.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the report says.

Kubiak’s attorney said in court papers that Kubiak’s efforts were grounds for dismissing the charges, given the updated law.

But prosecutors argued the law does not apply to charges brought before it took effect in April, or in circumstances where the accused, like Kubiak, did not personally make the 911 call.

“While emergency help did arrive as evidenced by Crystal Lake paramedics and police officers on scene, they came only after the defendant’s sister placed the call,” they wrote.

State Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago, one of the sponsors of the updated law, said the case in McHenry County is just the sort of situation the legislation was meant to address.

“Perhaps we need to make it retroactive,” she said. “There are too many people overdosing from drugs so we’re trying to save lives out here. It would be really helpful if we could have the judicial system work with us instead of against us.”

Kenneally, whose office is the most aggressive in the Chicago area when it comes to charging drug-induced homicide, said he is “bound by the letter of the law, not the private intentions of a single legislator.”

He suggested, though, that he doesn’t intend to throw the book at Kubiak.

“We recognize the circumstances of this and we will try to dial up in any negotiated plea the rehabilitative aspects of a sentence,” he said.

The trial is set to begin Nov. 22.

