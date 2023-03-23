Illinois father arrested and facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing, battering his own child

A father in Illinois is facing several criminal charges after his child accused him of physical and sexual abuse.

Lake Villa resident Ariel Carrasco was arrested on Wednesday after his child told school officials they were molested and battered by him.

The minor said the incidents took place between December 2022 and March 2023.

Police did not disclose the sex of the child. It is not known how old the child is, but police say they are under the age of 13.

Ariel Carrasco, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, domestic battery and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Carrasco, 46, is charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, two counts of domestic battery and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Lake Villa Police Department says that Carrasco made "very concerning statements" to investigators when asked about the allegations.

Officials said they found evidence to show there was cause for the charges, but did not release details.

"Officers conducted interviews with the child and other family members," the Lake Villa Police Department said in a statement. "The Department of Children and Family Services was notified, in an effort to develop a safety plan for the family. "

Carrasco is being held at Lake County Jail on a $2 million bond.