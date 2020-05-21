Illinois GOP state representative removed from legislative session after refusing to wear a mask

After refusing to wear a mask during a legislative session on Wednesday, Illinois state Rep. Darren Bailey (R) was escorted out of the Bank of Springfield Center, the House's temporary home.

This was the House's first session in more than two months, and legislators voted to adopt rules requiring themselves and staff members wear face coverings. Bailey refused to wear a mask, The Chicago Tribune reports, and when told to come into compliance, he replied, "I will not. Thank you." A motion to remove him from the proceedings passed 81-27. Bailey smiled as he was escorted out.

Bailey has complained about Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and his coronavirus stay-at-home order, and the governor had a sharp response to Bailey's defiance. "The representative has shown a callous disregard for life, callous disregard for people's health," Pritzker said. "You just [ask] a doctor [to] tell you why people wear masks in the first place. It's to protect others. So clearly, the representative has no interest in protecting others."









