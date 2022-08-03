Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces grant to help fix sewer issues in Cahokia Heights

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

Cahokia Heights will receive nearly $10 million immediately from the state government to help fix the failed sewer system in the city, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

In making the announcement, Pritzker said the people of Cahokia Heights have lived too long with sewer system problems that have flooded neighborhoods during heavy rains.

He said the grant “will upgrade the existing wastewater collection system and prevent the sewage flooding that has become notorious for area residents.”

Pritzker said no community should have to live without a “functional waste infrastructure. “

“This $10 million grant is another step toward justice for Cahokia Heights families and residents,” Pritzker said.