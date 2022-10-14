Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker releases state, federal tax returns 1 month after GOP rival

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker gives the State of the State and budget address Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022. [Thomas J. Turney The State Journal Register]

Nearly one month after his Republican opponent Darren Bailey released his federal tax returns, Gov. JB Pritzker shared his 2021 state and federal tax returns with the media on Friday afternoon.

Filed jointly with his wife and first lady MK, the couple had an adjusted gross income of $18.5 million last year. With $1.09 million in charitable contributions and $61,494 in qualified business income deductions, the Pritzkers' taxable income was $17.4 million.

In terms of additional income, $2.3 million in terms of rental real estate, royalties, partnerships, and trusts; $19,487 in farm income; and an unidentified $8 income loss were reported — bringing a total of $2.4 million.

The Pritzkers paid a total of $4,733,028 in federal taxes and $883,780 in state taxes in 2021. Additionally, the Pritzker campaign said trusts benefitting Pritzker paid $14.6 million in Illinois taxes and $68.6 million in federal taxes.

The reports also indicate an overpayment in both state and federal taxes, bringing a refund of approximately $375,000 from the state and $1.9 million federally. These amounts in full, at the request of the Pritzkers, will be applied to their 2022 estimated taxes.

Compared with Pritzker, Bailey's reported income in his tax returns from 2017 to 2021 has been consistently inconsistent but always smaller than his opponent.

Bailey and his wife, Cynthia, had their highest adjusted gross income in 2018 with $211,108, but have had several years with a negative gross income. In 2020, the Baileys reported a loss of $164,961 in adjusted gross income.

However, as reported by The Chicago Tribune, the Bailey Family Farm, Bailey Family Freight and Virtue House Ministries Christian school — all operated by the Bailey family — received $569,045 between April 2020 and February 2021 in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. These loans were forgiven.

The Republican challenger has rallied against Pritzker's personal wealth, with Bailey often calling him "out-of-touch" during the campaign. Forbes lists the governor's net worth at $3.6 billion.

