Illinois governor asks Abbott to discontinue migrant bus trips amid Arctic freeze

With the much of the nation bracing for an Arctic deep freeze and temperatures in the northern Midwest expected to plummet below zero, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is pleading with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to pause sending migrants to his state in an "appeal to your humanity."

"I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves," Pritzker, a Democrat, wrote to his Republican Texas counterpart in a letter to be published as a full-page ad in the Austin American-Statesman. "Please, while winter is threatening vulnerable people’s lives, suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state. We are asking you to help prevent additional deaths."

Immigrants wait in line outside the Roosevelt Hotel, in New York City, in July 2023. The Texas governor has bused thousands of people to NYC after they crossed the Mexican border.

Abbott's office swiftly declined Pritzker's plea.

"Governor Pritzker was all too proud to call Illinois 'the most welcoming state in the nation' until Governor Abbott began transporting migrants to Chicago," Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris told the American-Statesman. "Instead of complaining about migrants sent from Texas, where we are also preparing to experience severe winter weather across the state, Governor Pritzker should call on his party leader to finally do his job and secure the border — something he continues refusing to do.

"Until President Biden steps up and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue transporting migrants to sanctuary cities to help our local partners respond to this Biden-made crisis.”

Pritzker's letter was released just hours after Abbott and his top emergency management aides warned Texans on Friday to protect themselves from the Arctic blast that is also expected to blanket the Lone Star State with dangerous, subfreezing temperatures for several days beginning Saturday night. Abbott urged people whose homes lose heat or who have no place else to escape the cold to find one of the numerous "warming centers" being set up across Texas.

Pritzker's letter came almost at the same time as Abbott boasted in a post on social media that Texas has shipped more than 100,000 migrants, who are legally allowed to remain in the U.S., to numerous Democratic-run cities since his busing program was launched in April 2022.

Of them, 30,800 migrants have been sent to Chicago, second only to the 37,100 sent to New York City, according to data released from Abbott's office on Friday.

Only migrants granted at least temporary permission to remain in the United States are eligible for the bus program. They must volunteer to go and must sign affidavits to that effect written in a language they understand.

Mayors and governors from places where migrants are being taken have both pushed back against Abbott and have called on Biden to develop a more robust national response to the crisis at the southern border. In New York, Mayor Eric Adams last week filed a suit against the 17 bus companies hired by Texas to shuttle the migrants, accusing them of violating a New York law that requires anyone who brings a "needy person" to the state to be cared for at public expense shall be held responsible for supporting that person.

In his letter, Pritzker accuses Abbott of playing a "political game of exploiting the most vulnerable for the sake of culture wars and talking points," and one that could have dangerous consequences during the expected bitter cold in his state.

"You are now sending asylum seekers from Texas to the Upper Midwest in the middle of winter — many without coats, without shoes to protect them from the snow — to a city whose shelters are already overfilled with migrants you sent here," the Illinois governor wrote. "Chicago’s temperatures this weekend are forecast to drop below zero.

"Your callousness, sending buses and planes full of migrants in this weather, is now life-threatening to every one of the arrivals. Hundreds of children’s and families’ health and survival are at risk due to your actions."

