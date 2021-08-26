Illinois governor to announce mask mandate, order vaccines for schools - reports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rich McKay
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Rich McKay

(Reuters) -Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a new COVID-19 policy for the state on Thursday, requiring eligible students and school staffers to be vaccinated and all to wear masks in schools and colleges, the Chicago Tribune and other media reported.

Pritzker, a Democrat, is also expected to order an indoor mask mandate statewide, including children age 2 and above, the Tribune reported citing two unnamed sources.

The announcement is set to come amid a resurgence of COVID cases spurred largely by the Delta variant of the virus and increasing reports of "breakthrough" cases where people already vaccinated get infected.

On Monday, the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine was given full approval for use by the federal government. But Pfizer authorization is for people ages 16 an older, not younger children.

Prizker's expected announcement will come in the wake of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's recent order that requires all city employees including police and firefighters to be vaccinated or have proof of a valid medical or religious exemption. [L1N2PW1TR]

The policy in the third-largest U.S. city comes as numerous other municipalities, school districts and governments across the nation grapple with masking and vaccination requirements.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta;Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan parents protest local mask mandate

    Dozens of people gathered in front of the Oakland County Health Department outside Detroit Wednesday to protest the universal mask mandate for county schools. (Aug. 25)

  • Texas governor issues new order banning local vaccine mandates

    Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Wednesday banning any state or local mandates requiring people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and he called on Texas legislators to vote it into law during their current special session.

  • Gov. JB Pritzker Warns School Districts Not To Defy Mask Mandate

    Gov. JB Pritzker is doubling down on a stern warning for school districts that are defying his mask mandate.

  • Pa. governor wants lawmakers to return to Harrisburg to pass school mask mandate

    Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is asking state lawmakers to return to Harrisburg to pass legislation that would require K-12 schools and child care centers to implement mask mandates.

  • If You Live Here, You Have to Wear a Mask Outside—Even If You're Vaccinated

    As the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on the U.S., officials across the country are getting increasingly concerned about the threat it poses. A couple of months ago, when COVID cases had dropped significantly—and vaccine rates were soaring—many states with mask mandates quickly abandoned them. However, with the Delta variant circulating everywhere, face masks are back in fashion again. A handful of states now have mask mandates for indoor spaces, including some that ask vaccinated people

  • Biden hosts Israel's new prime minister, with Iran at the top of the agenda

    Israel's prime minister, Naftali Bennett, visits President Biden on Thursday in hopes of normalizing the relationship between the two allied nations.

  • The chances of discovering the certain origins of COVID-19 are dwindling fast

    A U.S. intelligence review into the origins of COVID-19 has reportedly proved inconclusive, even as WHO experts warn that time is running out to do further studies on the question.Why it matters: We don't need to know how COVID-19 emerged to finally defeat the pandemic, but clearer answers will help prevent the next big outbreak — whether it comes from nature or human action.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: President Biden launched a review in

  • Biden, Israeli PM seek to reset relations, narrow differences on Iran

    President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday will seek to reset the tone of U.S.-Israeli relations in their first White House meeting and find common ground on Iran despite differences on how to deal with its nuclear program. In talks overshadowed by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the two leaders will try to turn the page on years of tensions between Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was close to former President Donald Trump, and the last Democratic administration led by Barack Obama with Biden as his vice president. In what's been planned as a low-key meeting, Bennett wants to move on from Netanyahu’s combative public style and instead manage disagreements constructively behind closed doors between Washington and its closest Middle East ally.

  • FDA reviewing for 6-month COVID-19 booster shots, Wall Street Journal reports

    The Biden administration likely to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters 6 months after your second dose instead of the previously recommended 8 months.

  • As the school year starts, more Illinois kids are hospitalized for COVID-19. But the situation is far worse in other states.

    As Illinois enters a new school year, more children are being hospitalized for COVID-19 than last time around — though such admissions remain relatively rare, in contrast to the chaotic scenes playing out in pediatric hospitals elsewhere. This month, an average of more than 30 Illinois children a day have been admitted to hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, with the rolling ...

  • These members of Congress are keeping the pressure on the Senate over voting rights - even if it means arrest

    GOP lawmakers across a total of 17 states have passed over 28 bills tightening access to the ballot box, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

  • 2 members of Congress who went to Kabul amid the Taliban takeover faced bipartisan backlash over the surprise visit

    "This is deadly serious," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in response to the trip. "There's a real concern about members being in the region."

  • Pritzker warns of new restrictions if COVID-19 metrics continue to increase

    Illinoisans could see additional pandemic restrictions in the near future.

  • Iowa farmers fear Biden's electric vehicle push

    President Joe Biden's push for more Americans to use electric vehicles is creating angst amongst some Iowa ethanol advocates who argue the single-track goal could come at environmental and economic costs.Why it matters: Electric vehicles create more competition at the gas pump, potentially hurting Iowa farmers' pockets who rely on corn and ethanol sales.But we also need more drastic steps towards slowing climate change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Dr

  • Pelosi reprimands Reps. Moulton and Meijer over trip to Kabul: "This is deadly serious"

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday said that there was an "opportunity cost" associated with Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) visiting Kabul on Tuesday as evacuation efforts continue in Afghanistan.Driving the news: "It's not just about them going to Afghanistan, but in going to the region, because there's a call on our resources diplomatically, politically, militarily in the region as well, so this is deadly serious," Pelosi said at a press briefing Wednes

  • Ex-Trump Spy Chief Cozies Up to Serbia’s Pro-Moscow Strongman

    Kay Nietfeld/GettyBy Jeff SteinWhile all eyes were on Tucker Carlson’s televised swoon for Hungary’s anti-democratic, pro-Russian strongman Viktor Orban earlier this month, another prominent Donald Trump acolyte was elsewhere in Eastern Europe celebrating yet another would-be dictator who’s fallen into Moscow’s orbit, Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić.Richard Grenell, Trump’s erstwhile ambassador to Germany, and, for a brief time, acting director of National Intelligence, has long taken the Serbian pres

  • Nebraska’s one-person town got a new resident, on paper

    The only resident of Nebraska's one-person town was surprised when 2020 census data showed that her town's population had grown.

  • 'Keep your guard up': CDC studies show waning COVID-19 vaccine efficacy as delta variant sweeps US

    Unvaccinated people in Los Angeles were more than 29 times more likely to be hospitalized than the vaccinated, according to a CDC study.

  • China's top diplomat to Canada condemns detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, and urges Ottawa to make 'correct decision'

    Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu warned that "any attempt to bully or oppress the Chinese people will inevitably be hit hard."

  • Whitmer signs bills letting drunken drivers try to clear record

    Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of bills into law that will let some people convicted of drunk driving clear their records. “No one should be defined by a mistake they have made in the past,” said Governor Whitmer. “These bills allow Michiganders to move on from a past mistake in order to have a clean slate. We must clear a path for first-time offenders so that all residents are able to compete for jobs with a clean record and contribute to their communities in a positive way.”