Illinois Governor Pritzker to Face Trump’s Choice in November

(Bloomberg) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire Democrat seeking a second term in November, will face a downstate conservative backed by former President Donald Trump as the state’s Republicans try to regain a foothold in a largely blue state.

Pritzker, 57, won the Democratic primary against former Army Major Beverly Miles with 93% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. Darren Bailey, a Bible-quoting farmer who had received an endorsement from Trump just days before the Illinois primary, got 51% of the vote, beating a field of five other Republicans. That included Richard Irvin, mayor of the second-largest city in Illinois, whose campaign had received $50 million in contributions from Ken Griffin, the state’s richest man.

There are primaries in Colorado, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah, with a gubernatorial primary in New York. New York’s incumbent Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul also won the party’s primary. US Representative Lee Zeldin is the front-runner among Hochul’s Republican challengers.

Tuesday’s primaries take place amid a political environment marked by recent US Supreme Court rulings overturning abortion, and an expansion of gun rights. Earlier Tuesday, a former White House aide provided gripping testimony to the House committee hearings on Jan. 6 that offered a vivid portrait of a violent and out-of-control Trump in his presidency’s final weeks.

“In the face of rising right-wing extremism, Governor Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Stratton are the only candidates ready to fight back to protect the rights of women, Black and brown Americans, our LGBTQ+ neighbors, union workers, and every Illinoisan who wishes to live a life of their own design,” Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton said in a statement after the results were announced.

Pritzker has contributed about $125 million of his own fortune into this campaign knowing he’d confront a Republican opponent backed by Griffin, another billionaire who last November said he was “all in” to support a candidate to defeat the incumbent.

“I believe Richard Irvin would have been a terrific Governor, and I am proud to have supported his campaign,” Griffin said in an emailed statement Tuesday after the polls closed. “His proven success in lowering taxes, addressing crime, creating jobs and taking on struggles facing Illinois families offered an encouraging and stark alternative to J.B. Pritzker’s agenda for Illinois. The unprecedented tens of millions of dollars spent by Pritzker and national Democrats in the Republican Primary to avoid facing Richard in the General Election demonstrated he was the right candidate.”

Now, Pritzker must prove to Illinois voters that he deserves a second term. While he has presided over a period when Illinois’s fiscal outlook has improved, he has been criticized for pandemic mitigations seen as too restrictive by Republicans, rising crime and most recently the announced headquarters departures of well-known, large companies including Boeing Co., Caterpillar Inc. and Citadel, Griffin’s hedge fund.

Bailey’s campaign had collected $9 million from billionaire Richard Uihlein, a long-time Trump supporter. While Irvin was seen as an early favorite, Bailey appealed to the anti-abortion conservative base and Trump supporters within the party. Bailey, 56, opposed Pritzker’s mask mandate, even challenging it in court, and once sponsored a resolution to separate Chicago from the rest of the state.

His message to the most conservative voters seems to have overcome the spending power of Irvin. The mayor had used the millions from Griffin to saturate the state with about 28,000 television ads, more than twice as many as Bailey from May 9 through June 19, according to data from the Wesleyan Media Project, which tracks political campaigns.

In other Illinois primary contests, Representative Rodney Davis is up against fellow Republican Representative Mary Miller to represent a redrawn congressional district. Trump’s rally over the weekend was on behalf of Miller, whom he endorsed.

US Representative Danny Davis faces a challenge from progressive Kina Collins and US Representative Marie Newman is up against fellow Democrat US Representative Sean Casten. Newman has publicly said that she got an abortion when she was 19 years old.

Nebraska has a special election Tuesday to replace former US Representative Jeff Fortenberry.

