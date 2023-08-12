Illinois governor signs more than 40 bills into law, including gender-neutral bathroom measure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A measure that allows multiple-occupancy public restrooms to be labeled gender-neutral was among more than 40 bills signed into law Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The measure amends the state’s Equitable Restroom Act of 2019, which mandated all single-occupancy public restrooms to be available to all genders. The new law takes effect immediately.

A similar ordinance was passed by the Chicago City Council in 2021.

The bill passed by a 35-20 vote in the Senate this spring over strong opposition from Republicans. State Sen. Neil Anderson of Andalusia proclaimed that he’d likely lose it if his 10-year-old daughter ever wound up sharing a public bathroom with a man.

“I’m telling you right now, if a guy walks in there, I’m gonna beat the living piss out of him,” he said.

Before the House followed up with a 63-41 vote, state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, a Chicago Democrat, condemned Anderson’s remarks, saying “when one of our colleagues threatened physical violence as a result of this bill, that is what we should be concerned about.”

“This bill is a victory for all who support the freedom of businesses to make their own decisions about how to conduct their day-to-day operations,” Cassidy said.

In a statement released by Equality Illinois, an advocacy group that championed the legislation, Democratic state Rep. Katie Stuart of Edwardsville said “there’s been a lot of confusion due to claims that this bill would force businesses to change their bathrooms. I can’t stress enough how false that is.”

“This bill is about removing a prohibition, not about imposing requirements, beyond those which are necessary to set basic standards for those establishments that may choose to make the change,” Stuart said.

Among other bills signed into law on Friday by the governor:

—A bill that allows a restaurant or retailer under certain conditions to fill or refill a consumer-owned container with ready-to-eat or dry bulk foods. The bill becomes effective in January.

—A bill that promotes salary transparency and equal pay by requiring businesses with 15 or more employees to include the pay scale in job postings. This law takes effect in January 2025.

—A measure that restricts the sale, sharing and access of automated license plate reader data by law enforcement when it interferes with someone’s abortion rights, particularly if they come to Illinois from out of state, or allows for the detention or investigation of a person based on their immigration status. The law takes effect in January.

—A bill expanding the liability for the actions and service of ride-share drivers. That law takes effect in January.

—A bill establishing compensation guidelines for children featured in video blogs, or vlogs. This bill also takes effect in January.