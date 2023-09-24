Illinois Health Department recommends new COVID-19 vaccine to fight against mutations of the virus

The Kane County Health Department is recommending residents get the new COVID-19 vaccine to fight against mutations of the virus as the area enters the cold and flu season.

Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson stressed the importance of getting vaccines for COVID-19, the flu and RSV to avoid a seasonal “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses.

The health department is offering the new COVID-19 vaccine to children 18 years old and younger with Vaccines for Children (VFC) and Children’s Health Insurance Plans (CHIP). Isaacson said people 19 years old and older should seek the vaccine and a flu shot through their primary care doctor or local pharmacy.

“I talked with peers in health departments and most are not going to vaccinate adults because they are not set up to bill private insurances and its expensive to purchase the vaccine,” Isaacson told the Kane County Board Public Health Committee.

The county is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and are monitoring the situation, but have yet to see a dramatic spike, he said.

Isaacson said it looks like the nation is heading in the direction of offering COVID-19 vaccines each fall, similar to a flu shot, rather than as a booster.

Only one new COVID-19 shot is needed and can be done at least two months after the last vaccination, health officials said.

The new vaccine touts protection against new variants like the “Kraken” strain and other mutations such as BA.2.86.

The federal government will no longer be paying for vaccinations, but most Americans will still receive the vaccine for free through their health insurance plans, officials said.

To schedule an appointment with the Kane County Health Department for a child, residents can call 630-208-3801.

“COVID is still around,” Isaacson said. “It is crucial to reemphasize the importance of getting vaccinated not only to protect yourself but to control the spread of the virus in our community.”

