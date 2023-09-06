A student was arrested and charged on Tuesday after allegedly bringing an airsoft gun to his high school in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

School Resource Officers responded to a report that a student was in possession of a handgun inside the school building, village officials told Fox 32.

The Stevenson High School student was taken into custody at around noon.

CHICAGO SUSPECT ACCUSED OF BREAKING INTO WOMAN'S HOME IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS, KILLING HER: POLICE

Officers were then able to locate and apprehend the suspect using a description provided by a witness.

The boy was found in possession of an airsoft gun, according to village officials.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

FELONY CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST MAN WHO BROUGHT GUNS, AMMO TO CHICAGO HOTEL

The student was arrested and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and was released to a guardian.

There were no reports of threats made against the school's students, faculty or staff, village officials said.





Original article source: Illinois high school student arrested for bringing airsoft gun to campus