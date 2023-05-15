Illinois homicide suspect fled before his own trial. Marshals found him in Kentucky

A man who failed to show up to his own murder trial in Illinois was arrested in Lexington, Kentucky over the weekend, according to the Bloomington Police Department in Illinois.

Michael Bakana, 44, was facing charges related to the shooting death of Mariah Petracca and the attempted murder of Bibianna Cornejo and was set to stand trial last week, Bloomington police said. The shooting happened in 2021. Illinois court records indicate he was charged with murder/intent to kill, murder/strong probability to kill and aggravated battery/discharging a firearm.

On May 8, Bakana cut off an ankle-monitoring device and fled the area, according to Bloomington police. Officials spent days working to find Bakana. He was found in Lexington Friday afternoon.

Bakana was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Task Force without further incident, Bloomington police said. He was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center Monday morning.

“The hard work of the Bloomington Police Officers, Detectives and staff to bring justice to the victim and the victim’s family is always the highest focus,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington in a Facebook post. “I applaud them for their diligent efforts and the many work hours a case of this magnitude takes.”

Court held suspect’s trial without him

Bakana underwent a trial in absentia, which is when a trial is held without the defendant present, according to the Cornell Law School. Trials in absentia are not prohibited if a defendant knowingly and willingly waives their right to be present, according to Cornell Law School.

He was found guilty of all charges in the case, according to Bloomington police.