Illinois House speaker drawn closer to federal corruption probe, but many Democrats take wait-and-see approach

CHICAGO — For decades, the diminutive Michael J. Madigan has stood tall as a political constant in Illinois, displaying equal parts of power, arrogance, defiance and vindictiveness, while holding a singular ability to dictate much of the state’s policy agenda under governors both Democratic and Republican.

The extent of Madigan’s power over Democratic politics was evident from the muted responses of a number of members of his own House majority after federal prosecutors implicated the nation’s longest-serving statehouse leader as the beneficiary of a near-decadelong bribery and influence scheme conducted through Commonwealth Edison.

As federal subpoenas were delivered to Madigan’s large third-floor office at the State Capitol, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who deferred much of his first-term agenda to the speaker, said Madigan owed the public an explanation and should resign if allegations of wrongdoing are true.

Pritzker’s remark was echoed by Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, who heads the county Democratic Party, as well as by a few of Madigan’s Democrats in the House.

State Sen. Melinda Bush of Grayslake was a rare Democratic lawmaker calling outright for Madigan to not only resign his legislative post but also the state Democratic Party chairmanship he has held since 1998.

But other Democrats were silent or called for generic “ethics reform” in response to the federal action, reflecting what some said privately — that until Madigan has truly lost his powerful post, any reaction adverse to the speaker would be met with retribution.

“We’ve been on this ride before,” said one Democrat who asked not to be identified to avoid taking on Madigan, noting that several times in the past the speaker was viewed as being close to losing his vaunted power.

“It’s like, ‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?’ ” the lawmaker said, echoing the backseat refrain of children. “And yet, we never are.”

Madigan, 78, has served in the Legislature since 1971 and as House speaker since 1983 with the exception of two years when Republicans took control of the chamber in the mid-1990s. He was not charged with wrongdoing by the government on Friday as ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine and cooperate with prosecutors.

In a statement issued by spokeswoman Maura Possley, Madigan indicated that, as in times past when faced with ethical or political controversy, he wasn’t planning to go anywhere.

“The speaker accepted subpoenas related to his various offices for documents,” Possley said. “He will cooperate and respond to those requests for documents, which he believes will clearly demonstrate that he has done nothing criminal or improper.”

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement that ComEd, the state’s largest utility, admitted that it arranged for jobs and vendor subcontracts for Public Official A’s political allies and workers even when those people performed little or no work.

Unlike the traditional alphabet soup used by federal prosecutors to describe participants in a criminal action, the federal complaint specifically said, “Public Official A was the Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

Prosecutors said the utility took actions to gain favor with Madigan in connection with regulatory rate-making legislation it sought between 2011 and 2019. They said associates of Madigan, a veteran 13th Ward politician on the Southwest Side, received $1.32 million from ComEd.

Prosecutors put a value of at least $150 million on the legislative benefits ComEd received. That included a 2011 bill in which “ComEd was able to more reliably determine rates it could charge customers” and a 2016 renewal of a regulatory law that governs how ComEd does business.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch said the filing “speaks volumes about the nature of the very stubborn public corruption problem we have here in Illinois.”

“The admitted facts detail a nearly decadelong corruption scheme involving top management at a large public utility, leaders of state government, consultants and several others inside and outside of government. In two words, it’s not good,” he added.

The federal government’s action implicating Madigan threatens to roil the fall election season in Illinois, which has become a reliably blue state. Madigan has used his fundraising power and mapmaking ability to generate veto-proof Democratic majorities in the state House and Senate.