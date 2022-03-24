Illinois House votes to use $2.7 billion in federal relief money to reduce unemployment fund debt

The Illinois House on Wednesday approved a plan that would use roughly a third of the $8.1 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding the state received last year to partially plug a hole in the state’s unemployment insurance fund.

The measure, approved on a 68-43 party-line vote, would direct $2.7 billion from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan toward repaying a $4.5 billion debt built up after unemployment surged in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The measure also would use about $1.4 billion in state funds to pay off old employee health insurance bills, fix a now-closed college savings plan that has been headed toward insolvency, and make additional deposits into the state’s woefully underfunded pension plans.

“This is a tremendously important package to resolving our state financial situation,” said House Majority Leader Greg Harris, the Chicago Democrat who sponsored the proposal. “We are taking care of in a day what took years and years to build up.”

The proposal now goes to the Senate for consideration before heading to the desk of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who backs the plan.

Pritzker and the Democratic-controlled General Assembly previously allocated about $4.6 billion from the federal relief plan for a variety of purposes such as grants for hospitals, violence prevention programs and infrastructure projects.

But Republicans, who since last spring have repeatedly criticized the majority party for not addressing the unemployment fund debt in the current year’s $42 billion operating budget, maintained that only about $1.2 billion of the federal relief money has actually been spent, leaving enough money to cover the full debt in the unemployment fund.

“This bill leaves a debt in the unemployment system,” said state Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon, a who’s running the in the June 28 GOP primary for state treasurer. “The only way to close that debt is to raise taxes and to cut benefits. We have the opportunity to vote for full funding of the unemployment insurance trust fund. We have the opportunity to do that today.”

Illinois and a host of other states borrowed from the federal government in the early phase of the pandemic to keep unemployment checks going out to out-of-work residents as businesses shut down, in large part due to Pritzker’s executive orders.

Lawmakers are up against an April 1 deadline to allocate the federal relief dollars to the unemployment fund. If they don’t act by then, rules from the U.S. Treasury Department would prohibit Illinois from reducing the amount or length of unemployment benefits until 2025.

Democrats did not outline how they plan to repay the remaining debt in the unemployment insurance fund.

“The reason why they want to do this tonight and have to get it done tonight is because they want to cut your benefits,” Republican Rep. Deanne Mazzochi of Elmhurst said during the floor debate.

Organized labor and business interests continue to negotiate with lawmakers over how to fill the remaining hole, Harris said.

“There is not one thing in here about taxes,” he said. “There is not one thing in here about cuts.”

The state has to pay off an estimated $80 million in interest accrued on the money borrowed for the unemployment fund by September and the remaining debt by November.

In addition to addressing the unemployment fund debt, the measure approved in the House on Wednesday also devotes $300 million toward the state’s $139.9 billion unfunded pension liabilities, reducing the long-term liability by roughly $1 billion, supporters estimate.

It also repays nearly a $900 million backlog in the group health insurance plan for state employees and $230 million toward paying off what’s owed to College Illinois, the state’s now-closed prepaid tuition program.

Since the start of the year, Democrats and Republicans in the state legislature have been working behind closed doors with the governor’s office, the Illinois Department of Employment Security, which has administered the unemployment funds and come under fire at times for poor management of their disbursement, along with business and labor groups to figure out a way to pay off the debt.

Rep. Jay Hoffman, a Swansea Democrat, accused House Republicans of undermining those negotiations.

“At some point, you’ll become part of the solution, and I can’t wait to that point,” Hoffman said.

