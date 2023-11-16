Illinois ICAC Task Force arrests Stark County man for distribution of child porn

A Stark County man has been charged with with dissemination of child pornography, according to a release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office.

Matthew R. Shipp, 19, of Toulon, Ill., has been charged with five counts of dissemination of child pornography. The Class X felonies are punishable by up to 30 years in prison for each count.

Investigators for the Attorney General's office conducted a search at a rural residence in Stark County with the aid of the Geneseo Police Department, according to the release. Shipp was arrested after discovering evidence of child pornography.

A Stark County judge ordered Shipp to be detained at the Henry County jail. A court date is slated for Nov. 17.

“Survivors of child exploitation and abuse are re-victimized each and every time an image is downloaded or shared online,” Raoul said.

“I will continue to partner with local law enforcement agencies to investigate these heinous crimes and protect Illinois children and families from those who exploit and abuse children.”

A grant from the U.S. Department of Justice allows Raoul's office to operate the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. Illinois' ICAC Task Force is one of 61 across the country.

CyberTipline reports to the ICAC increased by 26% in 2022. The Illinois ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 1,990 arrests of sexual predators since 2006.To report online child sexual exploitation, visit report.cybertip.org. To report child abuse, visit dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov.

Local child advocacy centers can be located by visiting childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

