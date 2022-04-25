Illinois inmate charged with murder in 2021 fatal shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD — A Calumet City man has been charged with first-degree murder in a 2021 homicide that occurred on Rockford’s northwest side.

Antwone Lee, 25, is accused of fatally shooting 52-year-old Herman Bowser on Jan. 1, 2021.

Police say at around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Church Street and Brown Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired and a chase. They later located a crashed vehicle and Bowser laying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead a local hospital.

According to state prison records, Lee is serving a six-year sentence for aggravated discharge of a firearm, a charge that stems from an unrelated incident that occurred in Winnebago County in 2020.

Lee is currently housed at the Centralia Correctional Center in Centralia. His first court date in the murder case is pending.

First-degree murder is a Class M felony punishable by 20-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

