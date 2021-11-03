Illinois inmate in wheelchair wrestles away correctional officer's gun: Video

Illinois State Police have released a dramatic video showing the moment an inmate grabbed a gun from an officer who was transporting him to a jury trial.

The incident involving Fredrick Goss – whom the Associated Press says is facing trial for armed robbery and exchanging gunfire with police – happened on Oct. 26 at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Mt. Vernon, east of St. Louis.

"While in the sally port of the courthouse, Goss was unhandcuffed by the correctional officer, as Goss was not to appear before the jury in restraints," Illinois State Police said in a statement. "While in the wheelchair, Goss grabbed the correctional officer’s sidearm and after a struggle, disarmed the correctional officer."

Video released by investigators shows Goss reaching for the pistol in the officer’s holster while the guard was adjusting the footrest on his wheelchair.

After seizing the firearm, another officer enters the room. He then retreats for cover behind a doorway as Goss turned around and pointed the pistol in his direction, the video shows.

The second officer – who State Police say was watching the incident unfold from a security camera – then quickly reemerged and fired one round at Goss, striking him.

"Goss was transported to an area hospital and eventually transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of his injuries," State Police said.

The incident is now being investigated by the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office.