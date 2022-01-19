Illinois judge whose ridicule of lawyer was caught on internet livestream is off the bench

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Megan Crepeau, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO — Cook County Judge William Raines has been taken off the bench of his felony courtroom after he was caught on a YouTube livestream last week mocking an attorney who had argued before him earlier that day.

According to an order signed Tuesday by Chief Judge Timothy Evans, Raines has been reassigned to “restricted duties or duties other than judicial duties,” which generally focus on paperwork. He also must undergo sensitivity training and gender bias counseling, and the matter will be referred to the Judicial Inquiry Board.

Raines appeared with an attorney before the Circuit Court’s executive committee Tuesday and “expressed contrition,” according to the order.

The subject of the ridicule, attorney Jennifer Bonjean, said last week she would make a complaint against Raines to the Judicial Inquiry Board, which investigates allegations of wrongdoing by Illinois judges and can file formal charges against those judges with the Illinois Courts Commission.

Bonjean had participated in animated arguments Jan. 11 regarding the case of Roosevelt Myles, who is trying to get his decades-old murder conviction dismissed.

Later that day, at the end of Raines’ livestreamed court call, the judge mentioned Bonjean to two Cook County prosecutors and an assistant public defender who remained on the video conference. The attorneys who participated in the conversation were not involved in the Myles case.

“Can you imagine waking up next to her every day? Oh, my God,” Raines said.

“There would be a number of things wrong with my life if I was waking up next to her,” Assistant State’s Attorney Susie Bucaro said.

“I couldn’t have a visual on that if you paid me,” Raines said.

Raines also went on to call Bonjean’s colleague a “man-child,” and ridiculed her demeanor earlier that day.

“Did you see her going nuts? Glasses off, fingers through her hair, the phone’s going all over the place, it’s insane,” he said.

Raines cut the feed after he noticed the video was still being publicly livestreamed to YouTube. The video was available for public viewing on YouTube until Jan. 13 before being marked as “private.”

Raines recused himself from the Myles case the day after the conversation. Last week, Bonjean successfully asked Criminal Division Acting Presiding Judge Erica Reddick to preserve the video, in part so she could bring a complaint to the Judicial Inquiry Board.

Raines has been a Cook County judge since 2014. Before taking the bench, he spent much of his legal career in private practice as a criminal defense attorney. For six years in the 1980s, he was a police officer in Oakland, California; he retired after being shot while on duty.

Bonjean is a high-profile New York-based attorney who has made her name, in part, doing work to overturn alleged wrongful convictions.

She also represented actor Bill Cosby in a successful appeal that overturned his conviction for a sex-crimes case. Recently, she signed on to represent R&B singer R. Kelly, who was convicted last year on federal racketeering and sex abuse charges.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tennessee lawmaker presents self-defense bill in 'honor' of Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Tennessee state lawmaker presented a self-defense bill Wednesday that he says is "in honor of Kyle Rittenhouse," a local Fox News affiliate reported.Rittenhouse, who was then 17, killed two men during a protest in Kenosha, Wis. in 2020, but was found not guilty of homicide after claiming his actions were in self-defense.State Rep. Bruce Griffey's (R) "Kyle's Law," HB1769, would require the state to reimburse defendants found not guilty of...

  • Legislator dies using medical suicide law he helped pass

    A former Vermont legislator and House majority leader has died with the help of a law he himself helped pass that allows the terminally ill to end their own lives, his wife said. Willem Jewett died Jan. 12 at his home in Ripton at age 58, said his wife, Ellen McKay Jewett. In the days before his death, he supported changes to the 2013 law to make it easier for terminally ill people to navigate and get a prescription, VTDigger first reported.

  • Fourth Covid Shot Is Not Enough to Stop Omicron, Study Finds

    Preliminary research showed fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine boosts antibodies, but did not prevent Omicron infections

  • Robert Durst murder case was delayed decades by missed opportunities, Westchester DA says

    Robert Durst died before investigators had the chance to see through the New York murder case against him.

  • Tom Brady denies notion he gets favorable calls; Cris Collinsworth backs him up

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady disagreed with the idea he gets favorable roughing the passer calls from NFL refs, and NBC's Cris Collinsworth had his back with a telling stat.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to formally request new trial over concerns about juror

    Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers are expected on Wednesday to formally request that the British socialite's sex abuse conviction be overturned, due to a juror's possible failure to disclose before the trial that he was sexually abused as a child. Maxwell, 60, was convicted https://www.reuters.com/world/us/maxwell-jury-resume-deliberations-after-judge-warns-omicron-risk-2021-12-29 on Dec. 29, 2021, on five counts of sex trafficking and other crimes for recruiting and grooming teenage girls to have sexual encounters with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But her lawyers said earlier this month there were "incontrovertible grounds https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ghislaine-maxwells-prosecutors-seek-inquiry-into-jurors-sexual-abuse-claim-2022-01-05" for a new trial after the juror, who asked to be identified by his first and middle names, Scotty David, told Reuters and other news media outlets that he described being abused as a child during jury deliberations.

  • NYPD prosecutor seeks firing of sergeant who fatally shot mentally ill Bronx woman; claims procedures ignored

    An NYPD sergeant who shot dead a mentally ill woman in her Bronx apartment failed department procedures at every turn, including by not pressing the woman’s sister for more information about her condition, a department prosecutor said Tuesday. The accused cop, Sgt. Hugh Barry, should be fired for his role in the Oct. 18, 2016 death of Deborah Danner, prosecutor David Green said in his opening ...

  • Chef at American Embassy in Moscow forced out amid US, Russia tensions

    The Russian government is serving up a diplomatic food fight with the U.S. and hitting a surprising target: the stomachs of its top diplomats. Michelle Michalenko, the private chef for the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, wrote on Facebook that after 16 years in Russia, her visa was canceled and she was being forced out of the country. "Today, I wanted to share that due to the escalation in tensions, the Russian government...

  • Biden Admin Speaks Out About Blood Donation Policy for Queer Men

    A White House official said the administration recognizes the painful origins of the policy.

  • ‘Get Out’: Judge Retaliates Against Lawyer Who Liked a Facebook Post Criticizing the Judge’s Decision to Reverse Conviction of Teen Rape Suspect

    An Illinois judge was removed from presiding over criminal cases after reversing his own decision to convict a teen with sexual assault. The backlash over […]

  • Rolls-Royce CEO Says Death Driving Record Sales

    Yay for covid?

  • Divisional playoff preview: How the Titans can beat the Bengals

    Looking at what the Tennessee Titans have to do to advance to the AFC championship game.

  • Pittsburgh police looking for suspects after student shot in school van

    The injured student, identified as a 15-year-old boy, is in critical condition, police said.

  • Predicting which NFL teams go to Super Bowl | What Are The Odds?

    On What Are The Odds? presented by Caesar's Sportsbook, the SNY crew reveals which teams will get through the 2021 NFL playoffs to square off in the Super Bowl. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to.

  • What comes next in New York's investigation of Donald Trump

    After investigating former President Donald Trump for several years, New York Attorney General Letitia James used a court filing Tuesday to outline much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far. IS DONALD TRUMP ACCUSED OF A CRIME? New York's attorney general has yet to decide whether she even wants to file a civil lawsuit.

  • Taliban 2.0 aren't so different from the first regime, after all

    The Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in August 2021, without major opposition. Photo by Mohd Rasfan /AFP via Getty ImageThe international community is closely monitoring the Taliban, after the group re-seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. There is legitimate reason for concern. The Taliban are again ruling through fear and draconian rules. The Taliban’s last regime, in the mid-1990s, was marked by human rights violations, including massacres, mass detentions and rape. The regime coll

  • Media may get locked out of Oxford school shooting suspect's jail status hearing

    Defense lawyers for the Oxford school shooting suspect are still fighting to remove him from jail, and place him in a youth detention center.

  • Madonna Is Considering Julia Fox for a Role in Her Biopic

    They had a dinner about it last weekend.

  • Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely

    When used in children, rapid antigen tests for detecting the coronavirus do not meet accuracy criteria set by the World Health Organization and U.S. and UK device regulators, according to researchers who reviewed 17 studies of the tests. The trials evaluated six brands of tests in more than 6,300 children and teenagers through May 2021. Overall, compared to PCR tests, the antigen tests failed to detect the virus in 36% of infected children, the researchers reported on Tuesday in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.

  • Disney Plus takes viewers behind the scenes of Hawkeye in a new special

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, January 19. All times are Eastern.