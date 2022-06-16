Illinois lawmaker, family remember 17-year-old daughter after her death: 'So generous'

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Illinois, this week remembered his 17-year-old daughter who died on Monday, as generous and involved in her community and activism.

The lawmaker confirmed this week that his “beloved daughter,” Gwen Casten, had died. A Wednesday statement from Sean Casten, his wife Kara Casten and daughter Audrey Casten, said “There are no words to describe the hole in your heart when a child dies."

Gwen was set to start her freshman year at the University of Vermont in the fall, with hopes of studying environmental science, according to the family's statement, which described her as a "happy, healthy, well adjusted young woman" with a passion for music and activism.

“She had the good fortune to have a community of good friends, teachers and family and the good wisdom to realize how much she owed them. If her light seemed a bit brighter than most it was because she was so generous in reflecting back the light and love that so many gave to her,” the statement added.

The family said they had dinner together on Sunday before Gwen “didn’t wake up on Monday morning.”

“The only thing we know about her death is that it was peaceful. And the only lesson we can take from that is to savor the moments you have with your loved ones,” the statement said.

We are grateful to all who have reached out with thoughts, condolences and help. To all asking what they can do, we ask only that you live your lives as Gwen lived hers. pic.twitter.com/AdQTpzsnTP — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) June 15, 2022

Illinois lawmakers and lawmakers from across the country expressed their condolences to the Casten family.

My deepest condolences to @RepCasten and his family. I'm keeping you and your family in my thoughts during this heartbreaking time. https://t.co/yITtzivoQf — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) June 14, 2022

Sending my deepest sympathies to @RepCasten and his family after the tragic loss of his daughter, Gwen. I will keep you in my prayers during this heartbreaking time. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 14, 2022

Heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to Sean, Kara, and the Casten family in this difficult time. https://t.co/gh8WyP4dpf — Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (@RepBourdeaux) June 14, 2022

There are no words to describe how sorry I am to hear this terrible news. My heart aches for Sean, his wife Kara and their entire family.



Jim and I are keeping all of the Casten family in our prayers during this unimaginably difficult time. https://t.co/XWICO52W5L — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) June 14, 2022

Gwen Casten appeared in a campaign video supporting her father released earlier this month. She can be heard saying “Sean Casten. My congressman. But I just call him dad.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Illinois lawmaker Sean Casten's daughter, 17, remembered after death