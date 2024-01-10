Illinois lottery: Winning $1M ticket sold in northern Illinois

A gas station in northern Illinois recently sold a winning $1 million lottery ticket.

The Illinois Lottery said the player bought the winning ticket at a Marathon gas station, located at 115 W. Dundee Road in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is nearly 70 miles southeast of Rockford.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers, 16-32-40-42-44-45, in the Lotto Million 1 drawing on Saturday, January 6.

For selling the winning ticket, the Marathon gas station in Arlington Heights will receive a bonus of $10,000, which is one percent of the prize amount.

Overall, more than 50,000 winning tickets were purchased for the January 6 Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The current jackpot is $9,050,000 for the next drawing on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The Lotto jackpot has been steadily climbing since it was last won in September 2023, when a lucky ticket holder in Chicago claimed $23.75 million—the largest Lotto prize in 2023 and the second largest in more than seven years.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northern Illinois