Illinois man, 71, charged with murdering fellow nursing home resident over fight about washing machine: police

An Illinois nursing home resident was arrested Friday after his neighbor was punched and beaten to death over a dispute about a washing machine, police said.

William Paschall, 71, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older, police said.

Police in Joliet, Illinois received a call Friday evening from Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation concerning a "battery" on the building’s sixth floor.

William Paschall is facing first-degree murder charges.

Responding officers found an unresponsive 61-year-old man in the laundry room.

Investigators determined that Paschall had gotten angry over the victim’s use of the washing machine and began attacking him – prompting staff to intervene. Police did not elaborate.

Paschall is believed to have repeatedly punched the victim in the head and used the victim’s walker in the attack, causing him to fall to the floor, police said.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

MEMPHIS MAN ACCUSED IN DEADLY SHOOTING SPREE FOUND DEAD INSIDE GETAWAY CAR: POLICE

The facility’s staff rendered medical aid to the victim until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived. The Will County Coroner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Paschall was taken into custody and charged.

The victim’s identity and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office, Joliet police said.

Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation declined to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.





Original article source: Illinois man, 71, charged with murdering fellow nursing home resident over fight about washing machine: police