Illinois man accused of burglarizing Chamberlain retirement home

Dec. 22—CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — A Rockford, Illinois, man was arrested and charged after police say he broke into a Chamberlain retirement home and assaulted a woman after chasing her through the residence.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, authorities responded at approximately 2:40 a.m. to reports of a man that had entered the residence and was refusing to leave.

According to court documents, responding officers were informed while en route that the suspect had left on foot and was heading southbound on North River Street. Officers were informed shortly after that the male had returned to the retirement home and had a female employee pinned against a wall.

Once on scene, officers then detained who they identified as 27-year-old Paul Montoya.

According to accounts, both employees were in the living room of the retirement home when they heard the door alarms go off, which are typically used to notify employees if a resident has left. Both victims then went to the door compromised and located a resident who had opened the door for Montoya.

Court documents note that Montoya told the victims he was "looking for his hotel room and his husband" to which both employees said that he was in a retirement home and needed to leave. According to both victims, Montoya "smelled of alcoholic beverages."

Montoya exited the building, but then re-entered using a different door. He then allegedly charged at the victims.

One victim was able to hide in the kitchen area of the building to call 911, locking Montoya out while he chased the other victim around the building. While on the phone with 911, Montoya exited the building again.

However, Montoya allegedly entered the building for a final time, charging the victim he had chased around and causing her to fall into a wall. According to court documents, the victim believed Montoya was going to assault her, as Montoya allegedly claimed multiple times that he "is a veteran and that he can get violent."

The 27-year-old was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony, as well as simple assault in an attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Upon conviction, a Class 2 felony is punishable by up to 25 years imprisonment and up to $50,000 in fines, while a Class 1 misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year imprisonment in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.