Illinois man accused in hate crime killing of Muslim boy pleads not guilty

An Illinois landlord accused of killing a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy because he was angry about the Israel-Hamas war pleaded not guilty Monday at his arraignment.

Joseph Czuba, 71, is charged with murder in the death of Wadea Al-Fayoume in the southwest Chicago suburb of Plainfield. He is also accused of stabbing Wadea’s mother, Hanaan Shahin. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Czuba did not speak during his first court appearance on Monday. His attorney George Lenard entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Shahin, 32, was unable to attend the arraignment as she continues to recover from her wounds. Wadea’s father and other family members were in attendance but did not speak with reporters.

Czuba will be held without bail until his next appearance on Jan. 8, Judge David Carlson ruled. He said Czuba remained a danger to the community, specifically Shahin and her family.

In an interview with police, Czuba’s wife told investigators that her husband believed they “were in danger” because Shahin and her son lived in the building, according to prosecutors. Czuba allegedly told his wife he feared Shahin “was going to call over her Palestinian friends or family to harm them.”

Shahin told police that Czuba attacked her and her son with a military-style knife after she urged him to “pray for peace” in the Israel-Palestine conflict. She said she ran into a bathroom to call 911 during the attack but was unable to bring Wadea inside with her.

Czuba stabbed young Wadea 26 times and Shahin more than 12 times, police said. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and hate crimes. Federal prosecutors are also investigating the case and determining whether to bring federal hate crimes charges against Czuba.

With News Wire Services