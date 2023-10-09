Illinois man allegedly showed up to family member's house covered in blood after beating another family member

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois man allegedly showed up to a family member's home covered in blood after severely beating another family member in Lake County Saturday morning, police said.

Sanjuan Reyes, 36, of Round Lake Beach, has been charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery, striking a police animal and resisting arrest.

Early Saturday morning, Reyes, covered in blood and intoxicated, allegedly drove to a relative's home in Joliet.

He left the Joliet home shortly after arriving and his family was concerned that he may have killed a different family member that he lives with in Round Lake Beach, police said.

The family called Joliet police who then notified Round Lake Beach police.

Police responded to Reyes' residence, but did not find anyone.

After receiving information that Reyes might be in the area of Route 83 and Rollins road, they went to the area, where they found Reyes' vehicle in a parking lot.

Inside the vehicle, police allegedly found a significant amount of blood.

Police then determined that Reyes battered the family member he lives with at a location in Waukegan before driving to another family member's home in Joliet.

The victim, a 39-year-old woman, sustained several injuries in the battery, including broken bones.

She was admitted to an area hospital.

Meanwhile, Lake County Sheriff's K9 Dax responded to the area where Reyes' vehicle was found and conducted a track.

K9 Dax located Reyes hiding in a thick bush line in the area. Reyes allegedly refused to surrender and K9 Dax bit him.

Reyes then struck K9 Dax during apprehension, however, he was uninjured.

Reyes was arrested and charged accordingly.

Per protocol, K9 Dax was evaluated by his veterinarian.

Reyes appeared in court Sunday, where a Lake County Judge ordered him held for a detention hearing.