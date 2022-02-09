Illinois man arrested for 25-year-old Tennessee murder kept low profile in his hometown

ROSEVILLE — A Warren County man arrested recently for a homicide 25 years ago in Tennessee hadn't much of an impression around his current hometown.

Except at Casey's.

Rodney E. Jackson, 53, of Roseville was recently arrested and accused of first-degree murder in a cold case that stemmed from November 1996. That's when the body of Barbara Johnson, 50, was found near an Interstate 75 ramp in McMinn County, Tenn.

An evidence re-examination that began last summer led to a grand-jury indictment Jan. 18 against Jackson. He was tracked down in Roseville, a village of about 900 people located 60 miles west of Peoria.

"Everybody's just shocked," Roseville resident Michelle Hunter said Tuesday.

Hunter works at the Casey's convenience store along Illinois Route 116 in Roseville. She said Jackson would patronize the store most mornings, but he usually wasn't purchasing coffee and doughnuts.

"He bought beer every single day. Beer and cigarettes," Hunter said.

Jackson wasn't much for chit-chat, according to Hunter: "I think he kind of kept to himself."

Some other longtime Roseville residents appeared perplexed when they heard about Jackson's arrest. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced it Feb. 4.

"That's crazy," said Jerry Shrader, who has resided in Roseville since the late 1960s. "(My wife) saw it on Facebook and said, 'You know this guy? He just got arrested on a cold-case thing.' I know nothing about him."

Most replies to a post regarding Jackson on a Roseville-centric Facebook page were in the same vein, familiarity-wise. It wasn't clear how long Jackson had resided in Roseville.

Illinois State Police arrested Jackson, who was extradited to Tennessee. He was booked Feb. 1 into the McMinn County Jail in Athens, Tenn., where as of Wednesday he was being held without bond. He was arraigned Monday in circuit court.

Athens is located along I-75, midway between Knoxville and Chattanooga.

