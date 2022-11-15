Illinois man arrested at Apache Mall after threatening to kill former girlfriend

Nov. 15—ROCHESTER — An Illinois man was arrested in Apache Mall in Rochester Monday, Nov. 14, after threatening to kill his former girlfriend.

Jalen Malik Davis, 22 of Champaign, Illinois, was arrested by Rochester police officers who found him sitting on a bench outside the Champs Sports store wearing a ski mask and a glove on his right hand.

Officers found a loaded 9mm gun on Davis, and he doesn't have a permit to carry.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, Davis threatened his ex-girlfriend in the days leading up to his arrest. Davis also showed her the gun over the internet.

Davis is in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. The Olmsted County Attorney's office is recommending charges based on the incident.