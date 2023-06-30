Illinois man arrested following pursuit

Jun. 30—RIPLEY COUNTY — Around 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, Master Trooper Kyle Black of the Indiana State Police Versailles Post stopped a silver 2017 Ford Focus on Ind. 129 just south of Batesville for speeding.

Trooper Black identified the driver during the traffic stop as 22-year-old Deondrick D. Bailey of Illinois.

As the traffic stop continued, the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center in Versailles notified Trooper Black that Bailey was wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for aggravated use of a firearm.

Master Trooper Ben Bastin arrived on the scene to assist in the stop. While Trooper Black was speaking with Bailey and attempting to get him to exit the vehicle, Bailey sped off at a high rate of speed.

During the ensuing pursuit, Bailey drove approximately 13 miles on Ind. 129 at speeds exceeding 120 mph before turning south on CR 400 E.

The pursuit continued on 400 E. until the roadway ended and Bailey drove into a cornfield and then a wooded area before crashing into a fallen tree.

Bailey then exited the car and fled on foot.

He was soon located hiding behind a residence and taken into custody without further incident.

Once arrested, Bailey was checked out by EMS and medically cleared before being transported to the Ripley County Jail.

Bailey was then transported to Margaret Mary Hospital due to a complaint of pain.

He has since been charged with resisting law enforcment via the use of a vehicle.

Officers from the Ripley County Sheriff's Department, the Versailles Police Department, the Dillsboro Police Department and the Milan Police Department assisted Troopers during the pursuit and arrest. — Information provided