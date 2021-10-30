Illinois man arrested after police chase with speeds up to 120 mph

Oct. 30—Indiana State Police arrested an Illinois man Thursday after a pursuit that reached 120 miles per hour along Indiana 63 in Vermillion County.

Caleb L. Trotter, 21, of Champaign, was arrested on a Level 5 felony charge of criminal recklessness and a Level 6 felony of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, said ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.

Trotter also faces two misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and never being licensed as a vehicle operator.

About 1:20 p.m. Thursday, a trooper observed Trotter driving north on Indiana 63 near Vermillion County Road 1250 South at 96 mph in a 55-mph zone. When the state trooper caught up with the white KIA and activated his emergency lights and siren, Trotter ignored the lights and siren, and a pursuit ensued that reached speeds of 120 mph, police said.

Vermillion County deputies got ahead of the chase deployed a tire deflation device at the intersection of Indiana 63 and County Road 50 North, police said. The Kia struck the deflation device, flattening both front tires, yet continued north.

It eventually came to a stop when it struck a Vermillion County deputy's patrol vehicle in the rear at Indiana 63 and U.S. 136. Trotter got out of the vehicle and tried to run, but was caught by a trooper and deputy, police said.