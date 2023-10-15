Illinois man charged with hate crime in stabbing 6-year-old Muslim boy to death and wounding boy’s mother over ongoing Mideast conflict, police and relatives say

A Plainfield man stabbed a 6-year-old boy to death and seriously injured his 32-year-old mother after targeting them because they were Muslim and the man was upset about the ongoing conflict involving Hamas and Israel, the Will County Sheriff’s Office and the family’s relatives said Sunday.

Joseph Czuba, 71, of Plainfield, was charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, two counts of hate crimes and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At a news conference held Sunday by the Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations relatives identified the victims as Hanaan Shahin and her son Wadea Al-Fayoume. For the past two years, mother and son had lived on the ground floor of the house Czuba owned without incident, relatives said.

The stabbing occurred shortly before noon Saturday at a residence in the 16200 block of South Lincoln Highway in Unincorporated Plainfield Township.

A woman had reportedly called 911 saying she was in the bathroom defending herself from her landlord as he attacked her with a knife, police said.

Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene found Czuba sitting outside on the ground near the driveway, with a laceration to his forehead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies then located the victims in a bedroom inside the residence. Both had multiple stab wounds to their chest, torso and upper body. Police initially reported the boy was 8 years old but were later able to determine he was 6 years old. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

After a Sunday autopsy, a forensic pathologist determined the boy had been stabbed 26 times, police said.

Ahmed Rehab, executive director of CAIR-Chicago, said Hanaan Shahin related the attack to her ex-husband, Oday Al-Fayoume, via text from her hospital bed.

On Saturday, the landlord knocked on her door as he’d done many times before, so she had no reason to be suspicious, Rehab said. But Shahin said when she answered, Czuba reportedly choked and stabbed her.

Shahin also told Al-Fayoume the landlord had yelled “you Muslims must die” as he attacked her.

She was able to escape to the bathroom and call for help. When she came out, just seconds later, she discovered her son had been stabbed dozens of times.

The Will County Coroner’s Office Laurie H. Summers said in a statement Sunday that the boy was pronounced dead at 12:19 p.m. at Ascension St. Josephs Medical Center in Joliet. An autopsy was performed on Sunday, the coroner’s office said in the statement. On Saturday, the 32-year-old woman was transported in serious condition with over a dozen stab wounds to a local hospital where she was recovering from her injuries and is expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

After being treated and released from a hospital, Czuba was transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for questioning. The sheriff’s office said that, even though he did not make any statements regarding the attack, detectives were able to gather enough information through interviews to charge Czuba.

Czuba has been transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility and is awaiting his initial court appearance, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Rehab, when Al-Fayoume talked about his son he said “he was a 6-year-old — he loved everything. He loved everybody. He loved his toys. He loved basketball, soccer. He loved to color. He loved to swing around. He loved his parents. He loved his family and his friends. He loved life.”

”He paid the price for the atmosphere of hate, otherization and dehumanization that, frankly, I think we’re seeing here in the United States as a result of irresponsible leadership and lopsided, one-side statements and coverage we’re seeing in the media, elected officials, all across,” Rehab said.

The family left the city of Beitunia in Palestine’s West Bank a decade ago to escape violence, but after the Saturday attack, Al-Fayoume told Rehab that violence had “chased them all the way to the United States.”

”I ask you: what level of blind hatred can cause such an act? And for us to reflect under which conditions such an act can occur,” Rehab said. “We need to take collective responsibility for how we, as a civilized democratic nation, can engage in a complex conversation about a complex issue and not erase Palestinian lives, not erase Palestinian victimhood, not erase the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

