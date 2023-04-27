Illinois man charged with killing his neighbor over a noisy leaf blower

A man in unincorporated Antioch in Illinois was charged on Tuesday with shooting and killing his neighbor over a noisy leaf blower earlier this month.

59-year-old William Martys was working in his yard with a leaf blower when he was shot in the head and killed during an argument with his neighbor, 79-year-old Ettore Lacchei, who the Lake County Sheriff's Office said had "various perceived grievances" with Martys.

Ettore Lacchei / Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office

"We understand from interviewing witnesses that this neighbor had confrontations with many different neighbors that live up and down that street," said Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, CBS News Chicago reported. "This wasn't the first time that he was seen with a firearm."

Lacchei was arrested on Tuesday "without incident," and remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing, according to authorities. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of William Martys, who was senselessly murdered. The members of the sheriff's office are relentless when it comes to seeking justice for victims," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

"Once again, easy access to firearms has turned a dispute into a deadly crime. We will support the victims and seek justice in the courtrooms," said Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart.

