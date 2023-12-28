Illinois man charged in murder of DCFS worker from Springfield opts for bench trial

The man accused of the murder of an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services worker in Thayer, Illinois, in early 2022 has opted for a bench trial.

Benjamin Howard Reed, 34, was before Sangamon County Chief Circuit Court Judge John Madonia on Wednesday.

Sitting at the defense table with his attorney, Mark Wykoff, Reed answered a series of questions posed by Madonia about the desire for a bench trial instead of a jury trial.

Reed is accused of stabbing and bludgeoning to death Deidre (Graham) Silas, a child protection specialist with DCFS, who lived in Springfield.

Deidre (Graham) Silas

Silas, a 36-year-old mother of two, was called to investigate a report of a “child in danger” at the home where Reed lived in the 300 block of Elm Street.

Silas made the visit to the home, about 35 minutes southwest of Springfield, alone. Six children, ages 1 to 7, were present at the time with a number of other adults, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell told The State Journal-Register at the time of the homicide.

Silas was alone in the residence when police had to forcibly enter.

A filing from Tuesday notified the State that Reed "may assert the affirmative defense of insanity."

The defense will rely on the testimony of Dr. Terry Killian, a Springfield expert in psychology. According to a Dec. 18 witness disclosure, Killian is anticipated to testify to Reed's "substantial disorder of thought, mood or behavior which afflicted him at the time of the commission of the offense and which impaired his judgment, but not to the extent that he was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his behavior."

Killian conducted a forensic psychiatric evaluation of Reed in October, the filing stated.

Reed faces the possibility of a life sentence if the judge finds the murder was accompanied by "exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty," according to state statute.

Absent that, Reed could be looking at 20 to 100 years in prison. The sentence is enhanced because Silas was a state employee in the course of her duty.

Derek Dion, the former first assistant in the Sangamon County State's Attorney's office, is trying the case with Kendra Hansel. Dion, who is now with the Office of the State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor, was in court Wednesday.

Reed is due back in court Jan. 5 before the trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 8.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register